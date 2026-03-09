Gautam Gambhir reacts after MS Dhoni tells him, ‘smile looks great on you’ post T20 World Cup triumph

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday said it was “great to see” MS Dhoni at the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue won the tournament for the third time after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to become the first team in the history of the sport to defend the T20 World Cup title and also win the tournament on home soil. The grand finale was a star-studded affair, attended by World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev, Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Gambhir responded to Dhoni's viral Instagram post. (X )

Post India's emphatic win in Ahmedabad, the former India wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni took to Instagram to congratulate the team for winning the tournament. It was then that he advised Gambhir to smile more, as it looks great on his face, saying, “Intensity with a smile is a killer combo."

On Monday afternoon, Gambhir took to the comments section, saying the World Cup win is a solid reason to smile, and also added that it was great seeing Dhoni.

“And what a reason to smile. Great seeing you,” Gambhir wrote in the comment section.