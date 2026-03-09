‘Coach sahab…’: MS Dhoni’s priceless message for Gautam Gambhir could be bigger than India’s T20 World Cup win

Gautam Gambhir is the man the internet loves to hate. But social media chatter does nothing, and one cannot deny that the former Indian opening batter has turned the Indian white-ball team into a winning machine since taking over as head coach. Yes, there have been minor hiccups in bilateral ODI series, but India's domination in the T20 format culminated with the World Cup win on Sunday. Ever since taking the reins of the team in July 2024, Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have not lost a single T20I series, and their partnership reached the ultimate high on Sunday, March 8, after the Men in Blue defended the T20 World Cup title, becoming the first team to do so. To make the win all the more special, the victory came in front of the home fans, and India also became the first host nation to win the T20 tournament. MS Dhoni posted a special message for Gautam Gambhir. (PTI)

India's former T20 World Cup-winning captains MS Dhoni (2007) and Rohit Sharma (2024) were also in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The duo brought the trophy out before the first ball of the finale, and the two stalwarts of the game couldn't stop smiling once India took the last wicket and got the job done in front of a full-capacity crowd.

Soon after the win, Dhoni took to Instagram to post a special message for Team India and Jasprit Bumrah. However, the 44-year-old did not forget to leave a special note for coach Gambhir, with whom he has shared many great partnerships back in the day.

Gambhir, known to be serious at all times and not one to express his happiness much, couldn't stop smiling after the World Cup win, and Dhoni wants it to happen more often. The wicketkeeper-batter, who will soon be seen in action for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, urged Gambhir to smile as it looks great on him.

“History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of u play. Coach Sahab smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER),” Dhoni wrote on Instagram.