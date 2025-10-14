Gautam Gambhir refuses to guarantee Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma a place in India's 2027 World Cup squad, urges to...

India head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to guarantee senior India batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma a place in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup ahead of their return to international cricket after eight months. Both Kohli and Rohit, who last donned the India jersey during the victorious Champions Trophy tournament earlier this year in the UAE, will return to action in the ODI leg of the white-ball tour of Australia. Gautam Gambhir had his say on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI future

Gambhir's comment came when he addressed the media at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test match and subsequently secured a 2-0 whitewash. It was India's first Test series win under the leadership of Shubman Gill, who assumed the role in May after Rohit had retired from the format.

Gambhir echoed chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s stance on the future of Kohli and Rohit, thus downplaying newly-announced ODI skipper Gill’s recent praise for the veteran duo. The India head coach hinted that he would rather approach the situation game by game rather than make a long-term decision regarding Kohli and Rohit, emphasising that only consistent performance and fitness will determine their roles in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

“2027 World Cup is 2.5 years away. It’s important to stay in the present. Kohli and Rohit are both quality players. Hopefully, they have a successful tour in Australia,” Gambhir, who turned 44 on Tuesday, said in the post-match presser in Delhi.

Earlier this month, Agarkar avoided confirming whether Kohli and Rohit remain part of India’s long-term ODI World Cup plans, even though both were included for the Australia series. While the statement was instantly followed by a media report claiming that the series will be a 'perform or perish' contest for the two, Gill shut down the talks in his first presser since becoming the ODI captain, saying that the team needs their experience and match-winning ability in the ICC tournament.

Gambhir's comment also came shortly after Kohli returned to India after a four-month absence, as he was spotted outside the Delhi airport. Following the conclusion of the IPL 2025, where he won his maiden title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he left for London with his wife and two children. He trained in the England capital for the ODI series and even had his mandatory pre-season fitness test conducted there.

Rohit, on the other hand, trained initially at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru last month, before having his practice sessions at Mumbai's Shivaji Park under the watchful eyes of former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar.

The two, along with the rest of the Indian team will leave for Australia on Wednesday.