Gautam Gambhir responds to 'Bring back GG to KKR' banners; Nitish Rana comes up with special gesture for LSG mentor

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir returned to the iconic Eden Gardens when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squared off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No. 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Gambhir, who masterminded KKR's two title triumphs in the IPL, received a resounding welcome from Kolkata fans at the Eden Gardens. The former KKR skipper was also greeted with a couple of special banners at the famous venue.

Nitish Rana's brilliant gesture for ex-KKR skipper Gambhir became an instant hit among IPL fans(PTI-KKR)

Taking to Instagram after KKR's final match of the IPL 2023, Gambhir expressed the love he has for the City of Joy. Gambhir also shared photos of the special banners for the former KKR captain that read - "Bring back GG to KKR". Two-time IPL-winning captain Gambhir spent seven IPL seasons at the KKR franchise between 2011 and 2017. “You know how much I love u Kolkata!,” Gambhir captioned his post as the LSG mentor acknowledged the support he received from KKR fans at Eden Gardens.

In another viral post shared by KKR on Instagram, Gambhir was spotted receiving a special KKR jersey from Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana after the IPL 2023 match. In the post, KKR also shared a photo of Rana having a fanboy moment with Gambhir. KKR's post soon became the talk of the town on social media. Both Rana and Gambhir have represented Delhi in the domestic circuit. Rana was appointed the captain of the Delhi domestic team in 2022.

Premier batter Rana succeeded Shreyas Iyer as the leader of the KKR franchise after the Mumbaikar was ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season due to an injury. Under Rana's leadership, KKR finished seventh in the IPL 2023 standings. Rana and Co. recorded six wins in 14 matches at the IPL 2023. The stand-in skipper of the Knight Riders scored 413 runs in 14 matches for the two-time champions.

"Will come back stronger next season. You need to do well in all three departments to compete and finish in the top 4 in the world's best league. I feel bad because we had the ability to qualify in the top four and we will work on mistakes and come back better next season. Feels like all 14 matches, I've spoken about Rinku. I am personally very happy for him (Rinku) and I don't really have words to describe about him because the entire world has seen what he can do on a cricket field," Rana said after LSG's 1-run win over KKR in their final league game of IPL 2023.

