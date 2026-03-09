Gautam Gambhir reveals why India unleashed Sanju Samson in business end: ‘He can win you the game in first six overs’

That was the central point Gambhir wanted to hammer home. Sanju Samson ’s return, in his telling, was not a reactive move shaped by matchup anxiety. It was a proactive call rooted in the belief that India could make their top order even more dangerous in the powerplay.

“The reason to get in Sanju was not about managing the off-spinner from the other end. It was about can we get even more firepower at the top, and can we be more aggressive in the first six overs, and we know what Sanju can do.” said Gautam Gambhir in an interaction with Jatin Sapru on Star India.

Samson had been left out after a few matches before being brought back, but India’s head coach said the recall was never about countering an off-spinner from one end or breaking up the left-handers at the top. For Gambhir, it was about adding even more aggression to a batting line-up already loaded with power.

Sanju Samson’s return to India’s XI against the West Indies had already stirred the usual noise around team balance, combinations and whether the management was trying to tweak the top order against a particular kind of bowling. Gautam Gambhir, though, made it clear that the decision had come from a far simpler place.

“There was never any doubt about his talent, there was never any doubt about his explosiveness that if he gets going he can win you the game in first six overs as well and imagine having Abhishek, Sanju and Ishan as your top three and then you've got the likes of Surya, Hardik, Tilak and Shivam and Axar. So you can't ask for anything more,” added Gambhir.

The statement also revealed Gambhir’s broader batting vision. Gambhir was not speaking about Samson as a stopgap option or a conditional pick. He was speaking about him as a genuine force multiplier in an order built to overwhelm attacks early and then keep coming.

He also dismissed the idea that India were overthinking the left-right balance at the top. “So the reason yes a lot of people will debate about that we wanted to break that three left handers at the top, not at all because I still believe that a quality batter will be good against any bowler, any kind of bowler whether it's the off spinner or the left-hand spinner.”

That is as direct a rejection of matchup-driven selection logic as one can offer in modern T20 cricket. Gambhir’s argument was simple: quality and intent matter more than theoretical discomfort.

‘I conveyed it to him in the gym’: Gautam Gambhir What also stood out was the ease with which the message was delivered. “I conveyed it to him in the gym. In fact we both were training together and I just told him that you will be playing tomorrow and he said let it come. That's the casual conversations we have.”

Gautam Gambhir said India had consciously kept things informal, with short meetings and simple conversations rather than heavy messaging. In that sense, Samson’s recall said two things at once: India wanted more firepower, and they wanted their players to feel free enough to unleash it.