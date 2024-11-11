Gautam Gambhir-Rohit Sharma chemistry faces big test in Australia

Mumbai: India coach Gautam Gambhir’s media conference on Monday morning before leaving for Australia was so last minute that it couldn’t be arranged in the hotel the squad members were staying in. But the nagging questions after the humbling Test series rout against New Zealand refuse to go away. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir during the New Zealand Test at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (BCCI)

The shock 0-3 defeat to the Kiwis has left many questions lingering. Was it his call or skipper Rohit Sharma’s to call for dry turners against New Zealand after losing the first Test in Bengaluru? Does Rohit’s approach, hurtling on as opener, have Gambhir’s approval? Is there synergy between the two on strategic calls? Or, as Rohit said, Gambhir and his support staff are “still understanding how the team operates”?

All this raises an important question that will remain until there is a turnaround in results – whether Rohit and Gambhir enjoy the same chemistry Rohit-Dravid, and Kohli-Shastri before them, did?

A head coach in cricket is nothing like an all-powerful football manager. It can be argued that the coach’s role ends and the captain takes over when the eleven step on to the field of play. But think of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri having more hits than misses because they thought alike. In his tribute when Dravid left as coach, Rohit called him his “work wife”. The Anil Kumble-Kohli relationship ended prematurely despite decent results because of “untenable differences”.

It’s early days yet for Rohit-Gambhir but the honeymoon phase is over. A poor start and the Australia tour can quickly begin to feel like an ordeal. Gambhir experienced it as a player in 2011-12.

Thus, it is for the team management to ensure the players regroup quickly and go back to the steely mindset that saw India win back-to-back series against the Aussies in 2018/19 and 2020/21.

“The learning is that we accept we were outplayed (by New Zealand). I’m not going to sit here and defend. I think we were outplayed in all three departments. They were more professional, and we accept that. And the criticism we are receiving, we take it with both hands. And we keep moving forward, keep getting better every day,” Gambhir told reporters.

Asked if his approach as coach was hands on, Gambhir said: “When you talk about being hands-on, my relationship with Rohit has been incredible. Three Tests before, we had an incredible Test match in Kanpur as well. I know that we haven’t played our best cricket but it doesn’t change anything. Australia is a new series and we go out there thinking that we’re going to definitely try and win the series.”

To start with, Rohit’s unlikely to be available for the first Test in Perth. Gambhir will then link up with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. The pace spearhead’s only outing as Test captain in Birmingham 2022 wasn’t memorable with England chasing down an improbable 378 runs and India docked two points for slow over rate.

Gambhir would want to demonstrate he has the tactical nous to assist Bumrah and strike early in the series. It would also be a test for Gambhir’s support staff. Bowling coach Morne Morkel, the former South Africa fast bowler, can truly use his expertise to guide the inexperienced Indian pacers in the squad. Gambhir’s left field picks as assistant coaches, Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar – neither has played a Test – would also want to prove their coaching credentials.

Gambhir was known for his combativeness as a player. And he doesn’t shy away from packing a punch even as a coach. “What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should think about Australian cricket,” he interjected after he was asked about the former Aussie skipper’s recent comments on Kohli’s poor run of scores.

Sometimes, when you have your backs to the wall - Indian cricket hasn’t experienced a bigger low than being swept at home – being pugnacious can help. And an Australian tour will throw up plenty of challenging situations, both on and off the field.

“When I took up this job, I always thought that it’s going to be a highly difficult job, and a prestigious job. Honestly, I don’t think as if I’m feeling the heat. My job is to be absolutely honest and there are some incredibly tough people in that dressing room. They have achieved some great things and will continue to achieve great things for the country. So, it’s an absolute honour to be coaching them.”