Gambhir, Rohit handed WTC scare as Sri Lanka's 2-0 whitewash against New Zealand puts India in tricky spot

Sri Lanka, on Sunday, scripted a third consecutive Test victory, and a second in the series to record a historic 2-0 whitewash against New Zealand in Galle. Sri Lanka, who emulated their 2009 feat at home, secured a resounding innings and 154-run triumph on the fourth day of the second Test to bolster their hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's next June, and subsequently left India in a precarious spot, who are currently staring a draw after day 2 and 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh were washed out due to rain in Kanpur. Sri Lanka jumped to third position in WTC table after win against New Zealand

India stand top of the WTC points table with a PCT of 71. 67 after securing seven wins in 10 matches, which include a victory in the opening Test match in Chennai of the ongoing series against Bangladesh at home last week. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, riding on their 2-0 whitewash against Tim Southee's men, jumped to the third spot with a PCT of 55.56, with Australia (PCT of 62.50) standing ahead.

Updated WTC points table after SL vs NZ 2nd Test

Can Sri Lanka deny India a spot in the WTC final?

Heading into the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh, India were the favourites to make the final next year, for the third consecutive time in the tournament's history. A win in the second Test would have, in fact, left them with just three wins away from a guaranteed qualification, with eight matches in hand.

However, a drawn Test in Kanpur could leave their chances hanging in the balance, as they not only have to whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in the upcoming home series next month, but also win at least two of the five matches in the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia later this year.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are slated to make two Tests in South Africa and two at home against Australia in their remaining WTC fixtures. If the Asian side whitewashes the Proteas, they are almost guaranteed a spot in the final. Although, the chances of that happening are low, given their record in South Africa. In their seven visits to the Rainbow Nation, Sri Lanka have managed just three wins in 17 matches, which although includes a historic 2-0 whitewash in 2019.

If Sri Lanka can pull off a 1-1 draw in South Africa and blank Australia at home, they will have a PCT of 61.54. Now, if South Africa beat both Bangladesh and Pakistan by a margin of 2-0, they will amass a PCT of 61.11, thus implying a possible final Sri Lanka-South Africa final, which could only turn into reality if Australia beat India 4-1 in the Border-Gavaskar series.

However, if India lose 0-4, Australia will have a PCT of 62.28, while a 1-3 loss will leave Rohit Sharma's men with 62.28. But either way, Sri Lanka will be through to the final.