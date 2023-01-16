Gambhir's blunt ‘be hard on him as we were to Kohli’ reaction as Rohit Sharma creates unwanted streak in 3rd SL ODI

The Indian batters once again had a splendid outing against Sri Lanka as the hosts piled a gigantic 390/5 after electing to bat first in the third and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram. Virat Kohli, who has been enjoying terrific form, once again rose to the occasion, smashing an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, which included 13 fours and 8 sixes.

Kohli found the perfect support from Shubman Gill, who also slammed his second ton in the 50-over format, and together they stitched 131-run for the second wicket.

However, one player, who despite getting off to a solid start failed to convert it to a big score was India skipper Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain was caught at deep square leg for 42 off 49 balls, which also saw him create an unwanted record. Rohit, who is renowned for big 100s, failed to reach the triple digit mark in his last 50 international innings, his second-longest streak in his career.

ALSO READ: Kohli shatters Sachin Tendulkar's twin century records, equals Ponting's spectacular feat with 46th ODI ton in SL tie

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir, who is one of the panelist on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the series, was shocked to learn about the record. Sharing his views on it, Gambhir said that Rohit should be put in the same space where Kohli was until few months ago.

“I think we should talk to him in the same space like we used to when Virat didn't get a 100 in last three and a half years. So we should be equally hard on Rohit Sharma because 50 innings in international cricket is quite a lot,” said Gambhir.

Rohit, who made a comeback after his thumb injury, kicked off 2023 on a strong note as he smashed 67-ball 83 in the first ODI, which India won by 67 runs. He looked in good touch in the third encounter played at Thiruvananthapuram. Acknowledging the starts Rohit has helped India get off to in the ODIs against Sri Lanka, Gambhir mentioned that Rohit is connecting the ball well but needs to regain the form he was in the 2019 World Cup. With 648 runs from nine matches, Rohit had then finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He had also smashed five centuries during the course of the tournament.

“It's not you didn't get a 100 in one or two series, and that is one thing that is missing in Rohit's game from the last World Cup. He used to get those big 100s, this time he's looking in good form, he's hitting the ball well but he has to convert. One thing that has stood out for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Virat has got it back, Rohit Sharma need to get it back at least before the World Cup because these two guys will be extremely important if India has to go all the way and win the World Cup,” the ex-cricketer added.

Meanwhile, Rohit had a forgettable outing in 2022 and will hope for a turnaround especially with the ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by India, fast approaching.

