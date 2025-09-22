Gautam Gambhir’s fiery one-word take celebrates India’s win; Shubman Gill smashes Pakistan bowlers off the field too

Head coach Gautam Gambhir posted a series of Instagram stories reacting to India's dominant performance in the Super 4 stage against Pakistan. It was another clinical performance from Suryakumar Yadav and Co., where Pakistan looked absolutely no match to them once again. Chasing a 172-run target on Sunday, India openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma took the game away from Pakistan on their own with a scintillating 105-run partnership in Dubai. Gautam Gambhir’s fiery reaction marks India’s win, while Shubman Gill hits back at Pakistan bowlers again.(AFP and PTI)

Abhishek blazed 74 from 39 deliveries, which was embellished with six fours and five sixes, and combined with Gill (47 off 28 balls), guiding India to 174/4 in just 18.5 overs.

Gambhir shared a sequence of Instagram stories—first featuring Abhishek and Shubman, followed by one of the Indian team celebrating—captioning each with the word “fearless.”

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma slam Pakistan bowlers off the field too

The Indian openers also had heated altercations with the Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf during the chase as they smashed them all around the park.

Shubman seemed to take a dig at the Pakistan team with his social media post, where he wrote, "Game speaks, not words."

Gill's partner in crime, Abhishek, also voiced his opinion about the entire affair and wrote, “You talk, we win.”

After being adjudged the Player of the Match, Abhishek said he did not like Pakistan players' needless chirping during the chase and that an ultra-aggressive batting approach was the best possible way to reply to an in-the-face opposition.

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us (Pakistani bowlers) without any reason, I did not like it at all. That is why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team," Abhishek said in the post-match presentation.

With this victory, India began their Super Four campaign on a winning note. After a dominant seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the group stage, chasing 128, India allowed a few more runs this time, with Sahibzada Farhan’s 58 off 45 balls, including five fours and three sixes, taking Pakistan to 171/5 in 20 overs. However, India found no difficulty in chasing down the target as they achieved it with seven balls to spare, which showcased their domination over the arch-rivals.