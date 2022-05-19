Watch: Gautam Gambhir's fiery reaction after LSG's thrilling last-ball win vs KKR takes Twitter by storm

Gautam Gambhir is a man of emotions and doesn't try to hide that. Just like his assessment after a loss, his celebrations after a victory are also inhibition free. Gambhir, the current Lucknow Super Giants mentor, indulged in a fiery celebration after LSG beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-ball thriller at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The former India opener was largely emotionless while sitting in the LSG dugout for the better part of KKR's chase but his emotions knew no bounds once Marcus Stoinis turned things around for his side in the final two deliveries of the match.

Gambhir was first seen banging the table a few times when Evin Lewis took a sensational catch on the fifth ball of the last over to dismiss the dangerous Rinku Singh when KKR needed 3 runs off 2 balls and when Stoinis landed the perfect yorker in the last ball to uproot Umesh Yadav's off-stump and secure a thrilling two-run win for LSG, Gambhir was seen screaming like a high-school kid before embracing the support staff in the dugout.

Watch: Need 21 in 6, Stoinis to Rinku - 4, 6, 6, 2, W, W, last over for the ages

Photos and videos of Gambhir's fiery celebrations went viral on social media almost immediately after LSG's stunning victory against KKR saw them ensure a playoff berth and present a strong case of finishing in the top two of the points table.

Watch Video: Gautam Gambhir's wild celebration after LSG beat KKR in last-over thriller

Gautam Gambhir is a man of emotions. He deserves massive credit in this Playoffs entry of Lucknow Supergiants. pic.twitter.com/P4NYJ85VA1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2022

After the match Gambhir was seen hugging captain KL Rahul and congratulating him for leading the side to the playoffs in their debut season.

Coming back to the match, Rinku and Sunil Narine (21 not out) hit 17 runs in the 19th over, leaving Kolkata to chase 21 runs in the final over.

Rinku piled pressure on Lucknow as he hit Marcus Stoinis for a four and two sixes in the first three balls of the final over, with Kolkata needing only three runs off the final two balls to win.

But Stoinis held his nerve as he dismissed Rinku on the fifth ball, with Evin Lewis taking a stunning one-handed catch.

The Australian all-rounder completed the job by taking out Umesh Yadav with a yorker on the final delivery.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls and captain KL Rahul scored 68 not out from 51 balls as they became the first pair to bat 20 overs in an IPL innings.

