IPL 2021: 'Where will they push him?,' Gautam Gambhir says 'Steve Smith doesn't fit in Delhi Capitals' Playing XI

Former Australia captain Steve Smith suffered a setback before the IPL auctions as he was released by Rajasthan Royals, a few months after leading the franchise in IPL 2020. Smith's captaincy and inconsistent performances with the bat in the UAE garnered numerous headlines, and it came as a little surprise that he was released by the Royals.

But there was little to no doubt that Smith would still find takers in the IPL - and on Thursday, Delhi Capitals bought his services for ₹2.2 crores. While DC expressed surprise and happiness over buying Smith at a considerably cheaper price, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believes the Australia batsman does not fit into DC's Playing XI.

"Steve Smith doesn't fit into the Delhi Capitals playing XI. They are probably too top-heavy, where are they going to push him. They have got Shikhar Dhawan, who was in very good form, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant," Gambhir said on Star Sports while analysing the auctions.

The former KKR captain added that he does not see Smith being one of the four overseas players to get a game for Delhi.

"They will definitely play Shimron Hetmyer in the middle order and Marcus Stoinis. Anrich Nortje and Rabada did really really well for them. Now they have got Chris Woakes as well. So, I don't see him actually in the playing XI," Gambhir said.

"The only good thing is they have got all these players at a very cheap price. Had they bought Steve Smith at a very high price, I wouldn't feel very happy with it. Most of these are steal buys, especially Umesh Yadav, Steve Smith at 2 CR, and Sam Billings," he added.

Rating Delhi's performance at the auction out of 10, Gambhir said: "Eight and a half. The reason is that I still feel they are a little thin on the wrist spin because Mishra's fitness is not sure, they have let go of someone like Sandeep Lamichhane. Had they gone for someone like Piyush Chawla and they would have got him, I would have given them nine," he signed off.