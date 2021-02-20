Michael Clarke suggests Smith might pick up ‘hamstring strain’ before IPL 2021 due to low auction price
- Smith was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 but the team ended up finishing last in the points table.
It was surprising for a lot of fans, cricket experts and even the franchises when star Australian batsman Steve Smith was picked up by Delhi Capitals for just ₹2.2 crore in the recently-concluded auctions. Smith is one of the premier batsmen in world cricket and looked in form during the limited-overs series against India last year.
Smith was also the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 but the team ended up finishing last in the points table. The franchise released Smith and now he will turn for last-years runners-up in Delhi Capitals. Smith has scored 2333 runs from 95 matches in the IPL while hitting 311 from 14 games last season.
READ | 'Where is the revamp?': Gautam Gambhir on why it was the ‘best auction' for CSK
The price that Smith got in the IPL 2021 auctions astonished former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who even suggested that the batsman might not play in the tournament due to the low price and the quarantine before the league starts.
“You talk about Steve Smith – if he’s not the best batsman in the world, he’s not far away. Virat Kohli is number one, but Smithy is in the top three," Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast Podcast.
"I know his T20 performances haven’t been as good as he would have like – last year’s IPL he wasn’t great. I’m very surprised he has gone for the amount of money he has, just under $400,000 – which is still good money.
"But when you look at what he was getting (last season) and his role as captain of Rajasthan, don’t be surprised if there’s a little hamstring strain the day the plane is meant to fly to India.
READ | Saba Karim explains why IPL franchises were not keen on Umesh Yadav
"For him to go away for an eight-week tournament and quarantine before the tournament starts – call it 11 weeks. I don’t think he is going to give up 11 weeks away from his family and his partner for $380,000.
"I’m really interested to see if he gets a tight hamstring and doesn’t go. Or if it goes the other and he says I do wan't to go and play in this T20 World Cup and I do want to get picked up for more money in the next IPL. I am going to go there, I don't care for the money and will prove people wrong."
In this T20 career, Smith has hit 4438 runs in 209 matches at a decent average of 30.60.
