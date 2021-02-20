'Where is the revamp?': Gambhir illustrates why it was the ‘best auction' that CSK have had till now
- It was the first time in their illustrious history that CSK did not play in the playoffs or semi-finals of the competition and many started predicted doom and gloom for the franchise.
Everyone talked about how Chennai Super Kings needed to revamp their side after failing to qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs in 2020. It was the first time in their illustrious history that CSK were not playing in the playoffs or semi-finals of the competition and many started predicted doom and gloom for the franchise.
However, CSK had different plans as they went after specific players rather than go all-in during the IPL 2021 auctions. CSK bought in England all-rounder Moeen Ali ( ₹7 crore) and the uncapped Krishnappa Gowtham ( ₹9.25 crore). They went hard for Glenn Maxwell as well but backed out when the bidding process started to become heated.
Former India batsman and 2-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir was happy with CSK’s strategy as he said that it was the best auction CSK has had till now.
"Where is the revamp? Probably other teams needed to have more revamp than the CSK. It was the worst season they had, as everyone was talking about because they couldn't qualify for the playoffs. But they go into the auction and buy 3 players, and sit happily, in what I think is the best auction they have had till now, as compared to the other side. This is how you build a side, this is how you build a legacy over a long period of time," Gambhir told Star Sports.
"They initially went really hard for Glenn Maxwell, but later in that same price, they have got K Gowtham and Moeen Ali. So when you can get two players at the price of one," Gambhir added.
I know people may say that they have only bought 3 players till now, but for me, this is the best auction that CSK have had. Yes, there are some massive buys from RCB and Punjab Kings, but what CSK wanted, they got it, and that's what auctions are all about. It is not about paying huge money, but about picking who you think can add value to your squad. Both Moeen and Gowtham can deliver and actually win them the tournament as well. Both are great options for CSK," Gautam Gambhir concluded.
