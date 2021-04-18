'If an Indian captain had done it, daggers would be out,' Gambhir slams Morgan's 'ridiculous' captaincy against RCB

Former India cricketer and former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir slammed Eoin Morgan's captaincy after Royal Challengers posted 204/4 in 20 overs in the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Sunday. AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell went on a rampage against KKR bowlers after Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets in his first over, dismissing Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. (IPL 2021 Full Covearage)

But Morgan's decision to take Chakravarthy off and bring on Shakib al Hasan in the next over did not impress Gambhir, who described it as the "weirdest" captaincy call he has ever seen.

"Virat Kohli was a big wicket, no doubt about it. But that has to be the weirdest kind of captaincy I have ever seen in my life. Someone taking two wickets in the first over, and then does not get to bowl the next one," Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles during his cricketing days, said on Star Sports after RCB's innings.

"Probably when you know the in-form batter is in. You could have probably seen the game in the first six overs, had Varun Chakravarthy had picked the third wicket or dismissed Glenn Maxwell. This game could have been over there and then," Gambhir added.

"Yes, AB de Villiers was there, but it would have put pressure on him as well," Gambhir further said.

The former India opener added that he is glad the "blunder" was not made by an Indian captain, as it would have led to massive criticism.

"I am happy that an Indian captain did not make this blunder. Because a lot of people would have actually got their daggers out had an Indian captain made this call. That was probably the most ridiculous captaincy I have ever seen," Gambhir said.

"I can't explain that. Because there is no terminology for it - when someone has taken two wickets, and an in-form batter is in and you take off your wicket-taking option in the next over," he signed off.

