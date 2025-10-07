Gautam Gambhir throws dinner party at his residence for Shubman Gill's Team India before 2nd Test against West Indies

India head coach Gautam Gambhir will host a special dinner at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, welcoming Shubman Gill and the rest of the Indian Test squad ahead of the second and final Test against the West Indies, which begins on October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir poses the players after Asia Cup win(ANI)

According to news agency ANI, the gathering will be an informal team bonding event, planned as an open-air dinner in Gambhir’s garden area. However, the dinner is weather-dependent, and may be cancelled in case of rain in the capital.

This marks one of Gambhir's first such gestures since taking over as India’s head coach last year. Known for his no-nonsense approach on the field, Gambhir is also keen to build camaraderie and team spirit off it, especially with a young squad in transition.

India enter the Delhi Test with momentum, having taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after a dominant innings and 140-run win over West Indies in the opening Test in Ahmedabad.

Dominant Performance in Ahmedabad

The first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium saw a clinical all-round performance from the Men in Blue. Batting first, West Indies were bundled out for 162, with Mohammed Siraj (4/40) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) leading the charge with the ball.

In reply, India piled on 448/5 declared, riding on centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*). Jadeja, who also took a total of eight wickets in the match, was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance in his debut as the vice captain of the Indian Test side.

West Indies fared no better in the second innings, managing only 146 runs, handing India a comfortable win within four days.

Focus Shifts to Delhi

The second Test at Delhi’s iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium — Gambhir’s home ground during his playing days — will be crucial for both teams. While India will look to seal a clean sweep and consolidate their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, West Indies will aim to avoid a whitewash.

India currently sit third in the WTC table, with three wins, one draw, and two losses.

The pre-match dinner is expected to serve as a morale booster, allowing players to relax and reset before the final encounter. With stars like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Jadeja, Siraj, Bumrah and promising youngsters like Dhruv Jurel in the mix, the team looks well-poised to deliver another strong performance.