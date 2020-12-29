e-paper
DDCA officials involved in fist fight during AGM, Gautam Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body - Watch

Gambhir said in his tweet tagging Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly that he urges dissolution of the DDCA.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2019 20:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A file photo of Gautam Gambhir.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Former batsman Gautam Gambhir lashed out at the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for the fist fight that broke out in the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

Gambhir, who is also a former captain of the Delhi domestic team and has criticised the DDCA on a number of occasions, said in his tweet tagging Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly that he urges dissolution of the DDCA and that heavy sanctions be handed out to those involved in the fracas.

“DDCA GOES ‘ALL OUT’...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved,” Gambhir tweeted on Sunday.

 

A video showing the ugly fight among the office-bearers of the DDCA went viral shortly after the AGM was concluded on Sunday morning. DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda is among those who can be seen in the melee which reportedly arose after the members could not agree on the agenda which was passed with unanimously.

The association’s official response which it tweeted out did not mention the fracas at all. “Thank you members. The Board of Directors of the DDCA extends its sincere gratitude and thanks all its esteemed members for having attended the AGM of the Company on a chilly and cold Sunday morning and having extended their wholehearted support and backing the Board’s vision and endeavour to take the Company to greater heights. Warmest regards,” said its statement.

Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Airtel’s minimum monthly recharge plan gets more expensive
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
