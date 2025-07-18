Gautam Gambhir's fiery dressing room remark for Ravindra Jadeja moments after India's loss at Lord's released: 'Jaddu...

When a crestfallen Mohammed Siraj was helped back on his feet by England players Joe Root and Zak Crawley, an equally devastated Ravindra Jadeja was slowly removing his gloves at the non-striker's end. Sure, his reaction was not as apparent as Siraj's, who was on his knees after the ball trickled back onto his stumps on Day 5 at Lord's, but Jadeja's disappointment was unmatched. After all, it was Jadeja who kept India alive in the contest with his sheer patience, determination and skill while batting with the tail. Gautam Gambhir's dressing room speech for Ravindra Jadeja at Lord's

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls, in which he batted close to three hours with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. His marathon effort, however, was not enough as India lost the match by 22 runs. There was a section that believed Jadeja could have played more shots, especially after Bumrah got out, but the veteran all-rounder found his own pace to bat under severe pressure. If it wasn't for an unlucky dismissal of Siraj, then the story could well have been different.

The Indian dressing room was in no mood to even think that Jadeja could have batted differently. India head coach Gautam Gambhir's speech in the dressing room moments after India's heartbreaking loss was the biggest proof of that. Gambhir led the team in praising Jadeja in a charged-up speech.

In a video titled "The MVP ft. Ravindra Jadeja" posted by the BCCI, Gambhir addressed the team in the dressing room, describing the knock as an “incredible fight.”

“That was an incredible fight. The fight from Jaddu was absolutely brilliant,” Gambhir said.

India were chasing a modest target of 193, but their batting order collapsed quickly, with the top eight wickets falling inside 40 overs. Jadeja, coming in at No. 7, batted with composure and determination, putting together crucial partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The trio resisted England’s bowling for over 34 overs before Siraj was dismissed as the final wicket, ending India’s innings at 170 in 74.5 overs.

Gambhir's remarks in the video reflected his appreciation not just for the score but for the attitude Jadeja brought to a difficult situation.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who has known Jadeja since their days in domestic cricket for Saurashtra, pointed to the 35-year-old’s temperament.

“I always felt he has the ability to take pressure. With so much of experience, he normally comes with something that the team needs in any challenging conditions. Really, really valuable to the team,” Kotak said.

Ryan ten Doeschate, India’s assistant coach, spoke about Jadeja’s evolution as a batter.

“His batting has reached another level. The consistency and the calmness he brought in the last two Tests—his defence is rock solid, looks like a proper batter,” ten Doeschate said.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who shared a crucial stand with Jadeja, emphasised his all-round value.

“It’s very difficult to get a player like him. We are lucky to have such a player in our team,” Siraj said.

Opener Shubman Gill, speaking after the match, called Jadeja one of India’s most valuable players.

“The skillset he brings with his batting, bowling and fielding is rare. The way Jaddu bhai batted was a proud effort. The character and courage he showed were tremendous,” Gill said.

India now trail 1-2 in the five-match series. The fourth Test begins in Manchester on July 23, where a win is essential to keep their series hopes alive.