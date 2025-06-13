Gautam Gambhir's mother's condition 'still not clearly known'; but doctors share positive update: Report

India head coach Gautam Gambhir returned to India from England after his mother suffered a cardiac arrest. The former India opening batter had touched base in the UK last week to prepare for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. However, Gambhir, 43, landed in India on Wednesday after his mother was admitted to the Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack. Gautam Gambhir's mother's condition is ‘still not clearly known’.(PTI)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Gambhir's mother's condition is "still not known clearly." However, doctors are encouraged by her condition, and there are signs of a potential early recovery.

Gambhir's mother, who is in her mid-sixties, is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It remains to be seen whether Gambhir will arrive in the UK before the first Test in Headingley, Leeds. However, if Gambhir's mother recovers in time, the India head coach is expected to reach the venue for the first Test before Friday, June 20.

According to the Cricbuzz report, Gambhir is weighing his options, considering leaving for the UK next week. However, the situation remains fluid, and everything depends on his mother's recovery.

Gambhir was slated to oversee the intra-squad match between India and India A, which got underway on Friday, June 13. The proceedings will now be run by the rest of the coaching staff, comprising Sitanshu Kotak (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), T Dilip (fielding coach) and Ryan ten Doeschate (assistant coach).

Also Read: BCCI prays for Gautam Gambhir's mother; India coach has no fixed return date yet

The four-day intra-squad match is being held behind closed doors at Beckenham and will run through June 16. After the contest, the India squad will make its way to Headingley.

All you need to know about India versus England

The Test series between India and England will begin on June 20 in Leeds. The action will then move to Birmingham for the second Test.

The Lord’s Cricket Ground will host the third Test while Old Trafford and Kennington Oval will host the fourth and fifth Tests, respectively.

India are yet to win a Test series in India since 2007 under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. The visitors are without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, following their Test retirements.

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.