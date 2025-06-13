BCCI prays for Gautam Gambhir's mother; India coach has no fixed return date yet: All we know about his family emergency

India head coach Gautam Gambhir returned to India on Wednesday, June 11, owing to a family emergency. The former India opening batter was in the UK along with the rest of the visiting contingent to prepare for the upcoming five-Test series against England, which gets underway on June 20 in Headingley, Leeds. Gambhir was set to oversee the intra-squad match between India and India A, which got underway on Friday, June 13. However, he has returned home to attend to his mother, who is currently hospitalised in New Delhi. Here's what we know about Gautam Gambhir's family emergency so far(HT_PRINT)

Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed to Hindustan Times that Gambhir is indeed back in the country and is spending time with his family.

“Gambhir had to return to India because of a family emergency. He left for India on Wednesday. Our prayers are with his family,” a source said.

"As of now, his exact date of arrival in the UK is not certain and it all depends on his mother's recovery. If everything goes well, he should be back for the first Test in Headingley," the source added.

When did Gambhir leave for India?

The India head coach, who took charge of the side in July 2024, returned to India from the UK on Wednesday, June 11. Gambhir and the rest of the India squad landed in London last week.

When is Gambhir expected to be back in England?

As of now, no exact date of Gambhir's return to England has been identified. However, he is expected to touch base in the UK before the start of the first Test in Headingley if all goes well and there isn't much to worry about.

What is the family emergency?

Gambhir's mother is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Delhi Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. The treatment is underway, and his return to England is dependent on the condition of his mother.

When did Gambhir's mother suffer a heart attack?

Gambhir's mother suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, June 11.

In which hospital Gambhir's mother has been admitted?

According to Cricbuzz, the India head coach's mother has been admitted to the Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi.

Who is monitoring the Shubman Gill-led squad in the absence of Gambhir?

In the absence of Gautam Gambhir, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, a former Netherlands all-rounder, will oversee the team's preparations for the England series alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Is the first such incident?

In December 2024, Gambhir returned home to Australia before the start of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Adelaide. He had cited personal reasons, and the BCCI had accepted his request. Due to his return to India, he missed the side's two-day practice game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

In his absence, the then assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had overseen the proceedings alongside Ryan ten Doeschate, bowling coach Morne Morkel and fielding coach T Dilip.

In January 2024, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin left the Rajkot Test against England midway and opted out of the squad owing to a family medical emergency. He returned to Chennai to attend to his mother.

However, he returned back in Rajkot on Day 4 for the third against England.