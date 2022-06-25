'He's one of the first names in T20 World Cup squad because...': Gavaskar lavishes huge praise on 'versatile' India star

With every passing Twenty20 assignment, India will be looking to find the perfect eleven in the lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The showpiece event is just four months away and the fact that the Indian team faced a group-stage exit in the previous edition adds unwanted pressure on the inaugural World T20 champions. (Also Read | 'Distasteful. Quite shocking': Fans blast broadcasters for showing Shane Warne’s ad during England vs New Zealand Test)

As India lock horns with Ireland for two Twenty20 games, the spotlight will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has been a regular in the side. Known for his 360-degree strokeplay, the right-handed batter will be making his comeback after an injury lay-off. He will most likely replace Shreyas Iyer, who has joined the Indian Test contingent for the rescheduled Test in England, beginning July 1.

Former India player Rohan Gavaskar has lavished high praise on Suryakumar, saying he is among certainties for this year's T20 tournament. Suryakumar was one of the leading run-scorers for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 but an injury to his left forearm ruled him out of the league.

He has played seven One-day internationals and 14 Twenty20 matches for India since making his debut last year.

"For me, he is one of the first names in the Indian T20 squad for the World Cup because he is such a versatile, such a fabulous cricketer. You want him to be in form and this is the right opportunity for him to get some matches under his belt and hopefully get some runs under his belt," Gavaskar said during an interaction on Sports 18.

Dinesh Karthik's return to the national fold has heated up the competition for the wicketkeeper's slot. Gavaskar picked the veteran stumper in place of Rishabh Pant, who recently led India in the five Twenty20s against South Africa.

"You can play all three of them but in terms of wicketkeeping, I will go with DK and I will have Sanju Samson and Ishan in the playing XI. But behind the stumps, I will go with DK."

It remains to be seen whether IPL sensation Umran Malik gets regular game-time before the T20 World Cup. But Gavaskar tagged the Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster as a "package" with the ability to pick up wickets along with his blistering pace. The Indian quick from Jammu made headlines by clocking speeds of over 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour in the IPL.

“He was extremely impressive in the Indian T20 league, bowling absolute rockets when he had the ball. And not only just bowling rockets, but he was also picking up wickets and that's key.”

"You can bowl as fast as you want but if you don't pick up wickets, you are not economical, then it doesn't make any difference how fast you are bowling. He seems like the whole package. We are all extremely eager and waiting, and excited to see him play for India," said Gavaskar.

