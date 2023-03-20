Home / Cricket / WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat against UP Warriorz
WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat against UP Warriorz

Updated on Mar 20, 2023 03:04 PM IST

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live score, WPL 2023 GG vs UPW latest scorecard updates: Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants will look for a much-needed win when they lock horns with Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium.

WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score
WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live score: Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants will look for a much-needed win when they lock horns with Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. The team, who are marred with Deandra Dottin's controversy, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table with two wins from seven matches. Standing in front is UP, who too have so far experienced a topsy-turvy campaign leading up to the match. They have won three and lost the same number of matches from six encounters. Catch the LIVE updates of WPL 2023, GG vs UPW:  

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 20, 2023 03:04 PM IST

    WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: Team news

    Gujarat Giants have made one change in their playing XI. Sabbhineni Meghana sits out, with Monica Patel replacing her.

  • Mar 20, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: Gujarat win toss

    Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana wins toss, opts to bat.

  • Mar 20, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: What happened when the two met last time

    UP Warriorz had defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets. Batting first Gujarat had then scored 169/6 in 20 overs, but UP completed the chase in the final over, with three wickets to spare.

  • Mar 20, 2023 02:35 PM IST

     WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: Warriorz eye playoffs berth

    UP Warriorz, who have played six matches so far, have a good chance of sealing the final play-off berth. 

    A win against Gujarat will lock the last remaining knockouts berth for them and eliminate the bottom two, which at the moment are RCB and Gujarat.

  • Mar 20, 2023 02:31 PM IST

    WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: Alyssa Healy needs to fire big

    Alyssa Healy has led the charge from front on many occasions, however, her bat has remained quiet in the previous two encounters. The wicketkeeper-batter need to explode in this crucial fixture, which holds utmost relevance in the playoffs race.

  • Mar 20, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: Players to watchout from Gujarat camp

    For Gujarat, Harleen Deol has been the standout player with the bat. The Team India star have so far amassed 198 runs from 7 encounters.

    Kim Grath has done a decent job with the ball. She has so far scalped 9 wickets from 6 matches, which include a five-wicket haul.

  • Mar 20, 2023 02:13 PM IST

    WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: What happened in previous encounter

    Gujarat Giants piled a challenging 188/4 in 20 overs, however, were blown away by Sophie Devine's blistering knock. Devine scored 99 off 36 balls as RCB chased down the 189-run target in 15.3 overs, with eight wickets to spare.

    UP Warriorz, on the other hand, head into the contest on the back of a five-wicket win. The team first packed Mumbai for 127 and chased the target in the 20th over.

  • Mar 20, 2023 01:58 PM IST

    WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium. It is an afternoon encounter, which will start from 3:30 PM, and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

wpl women's premier league

