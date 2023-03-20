WPL 2023, GG vs UPW Live score: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat against UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live score: Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants will look for a much-needed win when they lock horns with Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. The team, who are marred with Deandra Dottin's controversy, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table with two wins from seven matches. Standing in front is UP, who too have so far experienced a topsy-turvy campaign leading up to the match. They have won three and lost the same number of matches from six encounters. Catch the LIVE updates of WPL 2023, GG vs UPW:

