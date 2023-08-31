'Gill, Rohit and Virat have excellent credentials': Manjrekar drops special request for Indian trio before PAK clash

Moving over the phase of experimenting, Rahul Dravid-coached Team India is officially on the road to the ICC World Cup. The formidable batting lineup of the Men In Blue will be tested in Sri Lanka as the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is the final stop for the World Cup-bound Indian side. Rohit Sharma and Co. will get their campaign underway with the heavyweight match against Babar Azam’s Pakistan on Saturday.

Manjrekar has handed a special request to Gill, Kohli and Rohit(PTI-AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former champions India will play all of its Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka while co-hosts Pakistan are scheduled to host four games in the continental tournament. Dravid's Team India suffered a major setback in the lead-up to their campaign opener as wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was ruled out for the blockbuster clash with Pakistan. Premier batter Rahul will miss India's opening two Asia Cup games due to a niggle.

‘When Virat bats at number three…’

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of India's match against Pakistan, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar talked about the strength of the Indian top order. “See, fortunately for India, number one, two, and three, when Virat bats at number three, they are three very good test batters. And you might talk about 50 overs being a one-day match and white-ball cricket and all that, but the start of a 50 overs game is not like a T20 match,” Manjrekar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manjrekar, who considers Shubman Gill, Rohit and Kohli as India's top three batters, has handed a special request to the famous batting trio. If India want to avoid losing early wickets against a side like Pakistan, Manjrekar feels the batting trio of Gill, Rohit and Kohli should showcase their Test batting credentials in the 50-over contest.

'Gill, Rohit and Virat have excellent Test credentials for ODIs'

"I think there are some serious test cricket skills needed, and then Rohit Sharma got these five hundreds in the last World Cup. I remember him respecting the bowling in the first 10 overs. And these three guys – Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat – who have excellent credentials as defensive test batters, that is the game they'll have to bring. If they don't lose early wickets, then it's just their game," Manjrekar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Team India set to miss the services of Rahul, superstar Ishan Kishan is expected to receive a nod for the blockbuster match against Pakistan. Wicketkeeper-batter Kishan was added to the Indian squad as a reserve opener. Team India had also named Sanju Samson as Rahul's back for the Asia Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON