Gill under injury cloud as fog rules out Lucknow T20I

LUCKNOW: Shubman Gill’s batting form has been the most talking point in the T20 series against South Africa with the opener scoring just 32 runs in first three matches. Groundsmen roll the pitch as the India vs South Africa T20I was called off due to foggy weather. (Deepak Gupta / Hindustan Times)

In their analysis, Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar had expressed concern over Gill’s struggle against straight deliveries while Mohammad Kaif wanted Sanju Samson to be selected and Gill rested.

On Wednesday, it was learnt before the fourth T20I in Lucknow – the game at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium was eventually not played due to poor visibility caused by fog – that Gill suffered a toe injury. That means the vice-captain could miss Friday’s last game in Ahmedabad and Samson come into the eleven.

Gill looked in good nick on Tuesday during the training session. He batted at the nets for almost two hours. “He (Gill) was hit on his toe during training on Tuesday itself,” said a cricket official, who did not wish to be identified.

This is the second time in the series that Gill has faced a fitness issue. He missed the second Test and the ODI series after having to leave the field due to a neck soon after coming in to bat on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test. It needed a two-day hospitalisation in Kolkata and he returned for the T20Is after undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence.

In the first three matches, Gill made 4, 0 and 28. The hosts lead the series 2-1.

On Wednesday, the umpires conducted at least five inspections but it was quite apparent from the evening that the haze was unlikely to lift due to the cold conditions. The fog, which has blanketed many part of northern India, dashed the hopes of thousands of cricket fans who patiently waited in the faint hope that the conditions would somehow improve and they would get at least a truncated game.

Experts say scheduling a match under lights in northern India in the winter made little sense. “It was difficult for the fans to sit in the open stadium as a chilly wind has been blowing since morning,” an Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official said, wishing not to be identified.

This marks the second abandoned India-South Africa bilateral series match at the Ekana Stadium. On March 15, 2020, an ODI game was called off due to the Covid pandemic.

Back then, both the sides had to leave soon after landing in the UP capital. This time it is the weather. Now, only India can win the series and South Africa can only hope to sign off with a win and draw 2-2.