‘Gill was gone, Saha was out, captain Hardik went…’: Kumble's huge statement on GT future star Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans were in a spot of bother when captain Hardik Panday nicked one off Khaleel Ahmed in the last ball of the powerplay against the Delhi Capitals. Chasing 163 for victory, GT were 55/3 after the first six overs, having lost openers Wriddhiman Saha (14), Shubman Gill (14) and Hardik (5). The run rate was not a big issue but the defending champions needed a partnership. Young Sai Sudharsan put his hand up. New Delhi: Gujarat Titans batters David Miller and Sai Sudharsan hug each other after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI04_04_2023_000394A)(PTI)

The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been given the hard task of taking up the responsibility of batting at No.3 for GT in the absence of the seasoned Kane Williamson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. And The left-hander did not disappoint. Sudharsan remained on 62 off 48 balls that included four boundaries and a couple of sixes to help his side register back-to-back wins in IPL 2023. The 21-year-old put on 56 runs in the company of David Miller, who stayed unbeaten on a 16-ball 31.

Sudharan's mature innings attracted praise from all quarters. Legendary India cricketer Anil Kumble was highly impressed by the youngster's temperament. The former India captain also lauded all-rounder Vijay Shankar (29), who put on an important 53-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sudharsan.

“Today, it was 3-down and all the big stars were gone. Shubman Gill was gone, Saha got out, and his captain Hardik Pandya got out. Both the Tamil Nadu guys (Vijay Shankar and Sudharsan) got together and put together a partnership,” Kumble said on Jio Cinema. “Gujarat has always created that aura about themselves ‘we’ll restrict you to 160 and get that’. With an impact player, it makes it even easier for them. Sai Sudharsan constructed the innings perfectly," he added.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel was in awe of Sudharsan's compact technique. “Sudarshan is 21 years old. He’s been playing First Class cricket for the last two years,” said Patel. ”If you watch him bat, you’ll think he is a very technically correct player. He doesn’t try to smack the ball. There are benefits to him having played last season as well and when you play for a winning team, it changes your mentality. You know that you have players that can create some room and manage a game, which gives you a little time. He showed great maturity with the way he was batting tonight, and this will benefit him in the future.”

