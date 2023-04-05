Watch: Virat Kohli shouts 'helmet pe maar iske' after Rohit Sharma takes single in unseen clip, video sends shockwaves

The two stalwarts of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, came to face-to-face in their respective team's first match of IPL 2023 when the Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. For Kohli and Rohit, the IPL 2023 provides an opportunity to get back into India's T20I scheme of things. They have not played a single T20I for India since the end of T20 World Cup in Australia in November and the belief is that that the team management has moved past both Rohit and Kohli as far as T20Is are concerned. With Hardik Pandya taking over captain of India's T20I unit, it is likely that the T20I doors have been shut on Kohli and Rohit as many. Even former coach Ravi Shastri reckons India could be looking at brining together a young team for The T20I World Cup next year while Rohit and Kohli are used in ODIs and Tests. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after RCB's 8-wicket thrashing of Mumbai Indians. (PTI)

Still, everytime the IPL comes around, the hype surrounding Kohli and Rohit is palpable, and Sunday evening in Bengaluru was no different. Although Kohli had a much better outing – scoring 82* as compared to Rohit's sluggish knock, the atmosphere when both were batting was electric. Among the two, Rohit batted first as RCB won the toss and asked MI to bat, but could only muster 1 off 10 balls. Rohit took a single off the very first ball and could not get going in the remaining deliveries before finally edging to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

However, a video involving Kohli and Rohit has emerged out of nowhere and created quite the buzz on social media. After Rohit tucked the first ball of the innings for a single, the stump mic caught Kohli telling the bowler Mohammed Siraj to hit the batter on the helmet. "Maar, helmet pe maar iske," Kohli could be heard as saying.

While many believe Kohli's words were uncalled for, another section of the audience claimed there was more to it that what meets the ears. The term 'helmet pe maar' is a term in Hindi that usually means bowling a bouncer, which could have been the case here. Secondly, it was also not known as to whom Kohli was talking about – Rohit or Ishan Kishan – who came on strike.

All this was enough to trigger a showdown between fans on Twitter.

Around the 2019 World Cup, reports of a rift between Kohli and Rohit was rife – Shikhar Dhawan in a recent interview kind of even confirmed it when he said 'Ego clashes and miscommunications' are inevitable when players are with each other 220 days a year. Even R Sridhar, the former India fielding coach, in his book revealed that Shastri once sat Kohli and Rohit down and impressed upon them that for Indian cricket be healthy, Kohli and Rohit needed to be on the same page. This went on until the end of 2021, when Kohli was sacked as India's ODI captain and later stepped down as Test skipper and Rohit was named the all-format leader.

Having said that, all seems to be well between both batting superstars of Indian cricket. Rohit and Kohli revel in each other's highs and celebrate the team's success. They have come together for a post-match interview and were even seen in crazy celebrations after India beat Australia in a T20I at home last October. As a matter of fact, the only good thing to come out of former BCCI selector Chetan Sharma's infamous sting was the level of respect between the two as he revealed that no one supported Kohli during his lean phase than Rohit.

