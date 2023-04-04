Watch: Virat Kohli rocks impromptu poetry challenge with 'Hundred or Duck' rhyme in epic mic-drop moment for RCB

Virat Kohli is a many talents. He has already proven himself to be a legendary cricketer, dominating world cricket across formats with umpteen records to his name. When it comes to entertainment, eh has been fairly decent with his acting as well as seen through the various advertisement assignments he has completed. And now, Kohli has showcased yet another side of him, during the ongoing IPL 2023 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli rocks poetry challenge

On Tuesday, two before RCB's next match in IPL 2023, an away encounter against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kohli unleased one of his never-seen-before talents which was made aware to the fans after the IPL franchise shared the video on Twitter.

The video was titled: "RCB Insider with Mr. Nags" where the host Danish Sait, here as 'Mr Nags', engaged in a friendly banter against Kohli on various topics including last year's IPL season for RCB, the ongoing one and the former captain's form across the two seasons. At the end of the video, Kohli was challenged to a "poetry contest". And Kohli being Kohli, aced it in stunning fashion.

ALSO READ: 'Dhoni will say what difference it makes...': Sehwag's eye-opening remark after CSK skipper reaches IPL milestone

Well, there was a twist to the challenge. Kohli was given random words write the poem and he did not back down. He penned down the poem immediately, packing the lessons he learned during his RCB career in awe-inspiring fashion.

Here is Kohli's poem: “Fulfil your desire. Ignite the fire. Bat through the tough times. Sometimes it’s 263, sometimes 49. Life can put you in a pickle, laugh through like it’s a tickle. Whether you get a 100 or a duck, life goes on and don’t get stuck. There is no map, ride the tide. You are your own guide.” He ended with a mic-drop act.

Kohli also opened up on being hailed by fans as "King". He smiled before revealing that the he rather prefers to be called simply “Virat.”

Kohli made an impressive start to IPL 2023, smashing an unbeaten 82 off 49 in RCB's homecoming game against Mumbai Indians. RCB beat MI by eight wickets to make a perfect start to the season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON