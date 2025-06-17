Gill’s leadership qualities promising, must stick to No.3, say experts

MUMBAI: Since his junior cricket days, Shubman Gill has been accustomed to the spotlight. Still, nothing would have prepared him for the hype he is going to deal with as India’s Test captain. It only gets bigger when your first series is in England. The five-match series in England will be Shubman Gill’s first assignment as captain in the longest format. (BCCI)

Every move Gill makes in the five-Test series starting on Friday will be scrutinised. It starts with what number he will bat at – 3 or 4? Given the importance of his batting, India need their new captain to be at his best, and the think tank thus needs to get this absolutely right. Having runs behind him will boost confidence, gain his teammates’ respect, and help win over the dressing room.

Having started his Test career as an opener, Gill has settled down at No.3 but the retirement of long-time No.4 Virat Kohli has led to speculation whether the Punjab batter must take up that role.

The Indian team management hasn’t announced the No.4 for the first Test at Leeds, but making Gill shift may not be a wise move. For someone who already has so much on his plate, one more challenge is best avoided. His game is more suited to No.3. A naturally attacking player, he is more in the Ricky Ponting mould, who excelled at No.3 with a dominating approach. Having batted at No.3 in 30 of his 59 innings, scoring 1,019 runs at a strike rate of 61.53, Gill has understood the requirements of the role better.

“There is going to be a lot of responsibility. It’s not easy. It’s going to be tough – a 5-Test series straight up. He should first focus on his batting. If he scores runs, captaincy will come easy,” says Kiran More, former India chief selector and wicketkeeper.

LEADERSHIP ACUMEN

Every time a new India Test skipper is appointed, it creates a buzz. In an interview to the official broadcaster in the build-up to the series, former India captain and chief selector, Dilip Vengsarkar, hailed Gill’s appointment as a brave decision. Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who has worked with Gill at Gujarat Titans, says he is a nice person as well. The former South Africa opener has always emphasised that one can’t be a good leader without being considerate.

Everyone has nice things to say about the stylish batter. He was earmarked for the leadership role quite early. It was only a case of when would be the right time. Blooding him in India would have been ideal but chief selector Ajit Agarkar has shown the confidence to thrust him into the hot seat immediately.

So, what are his qualities that gave BCCI’s selection committee confidence? “I am a huge Gill fan. I have reflected on that – his journey as a cricketer, when you see that grow and resonate with you, the one thing that stood out for me from Day 1 was his character,” says Abhishek Nayar, who has worked with Gill at Kolkata Knight Riders for a long time and was the India team assistant coach in chief coach Gautam Gambhir’s support staff.

“His work ethic is that of a top cricketer, which is one of the most important attributes for a cricketer. Everyone knows Gill the cricketer but the ethics of Gill the cricketer is not something a lot of people know. He is someone who is driven, constantly looking to evolve. He is as driven as the top most cricketers to be the best in the world,” says Nayar.

Gill’s progress at GT is what convinced the selectors about his leadership ability. Though it’s a different format, IPL captaincy is a high pressure job and Gill has impressed for the last two seasons. Mithun Manhas, who was GT’s assistant coach for their first three seasons, has seen Gill’s progress.

Manhas says Gill’s calm demeanour is no sign of meekness.

“He is a level-headed person. He is authoritative, it’s not that around (GT coach) Ashish Nehra he will get bogged down. If Ashish has to say something he will listen and whatever he has on his mind Gill will communicate (as well). That confidence is there,” says the former Delhi Ranji team captain.

“The best thing is he speaks to his players one-on-one, which is very important as a captain. He is open, accessible to all his players at all times.”

Still, Gill is untested in English conditions and the decision-makers in BCCI have their fingers crossed if their captaincy gamble will work. Though this will be his first full series in England, he has played three Tests there and is yet to get a half-century.

“All I can say is – does he have what it takes to do well there? He does. He possesses all the attributes, what happens after that is his journey, where he bats, etc.,” says Nayar.

A leader is ultimately judged on the team’s success. Representing the world’s richest board means one gets everything on a platter, but it comes with extra demands. Kohli had the most dominating run in bilateral series but couldn’t win an ICC trophy and was replaced by Rohit Sharma.

“The one thing that is really special about him is that he wants to win championships. As an individual he wants to, and as a leader I am sure he will be the same,” Nayar says.

More urged patience with Gill’s captaincy.

“It is a great call by the selectors, he should go one Test at a time. You are not going to make a captain for one series, you can’t judge anybody from one series. You need to be given enough time to develop into a top captain.”