'Given Covid complications, that could be a possibility in future': Sriram says more teams will adopt two-team approach

Sridharan Sriram, former India and Tamil Nadu cricketer has been a part of the Australian men's cricket team for over five years now. The former left-arm spinner is also associated with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the capacity of the batting and spin coach.

While speaking to Cricket Next, the former left-arm spinner spoke about the teams naming two sides for two different tours. Be it Australia, one for Tests against South Africa and one for the New Zealand series or Team India, who have sent one team to England for a series of Tests and the other to Sri Lanka for ODIs and T20Is. Is this the way forward?

S. Sriram said that approach could be adopted by more teams in the near future due to packed schedules and covid-related complications and bio-bubbles

"Ideally, it is not the way to go. You have to have one team playing at one point of time. Given the Covid complications, that could be a possibility in the near future. You want so many series to be completed as they got postponed. There is a lot at stake for a lot of the cricket boards. Once we get over the Covid era and everything comes back to normal, ideally you would want one team playing at a time."

Meanwhile, Team India's next assignment is the five-match Test series against England, while Shikhar Dhawan-led and Rahul Dravid-coached second-string Indian team will take on Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Whereas for Australia, their next assignment is the tour to West Indies, where they will play five T20Is, beginning July 10 and three-match ODI showdown, commencing on 17th July.



