Glenn Maxwell braves ‘nerve-wracking’ emotions; Big Show's reverse-scoop on penultimate ball ensures thrilling win

Glenn Maxwell's bat had failed to do much talking heading into the third and final T20I against South Africa. However, the experienced campaigner came to the party when Australia needed it the most, and his unbeaten 62-run knock off 36 balls helped the hosts register a thrilling two-wicket win over the Proteas to seal the series 2-1 on Saturday in Cairns. The match was decided on the penultimate ball, and Maxwell displayed great guts to bring out a reverse scoop to take Australia over the line. Glenn Maxwell played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs off 36 balls(AP)

Australia needed 4 runs off the final two balls for the win, and Glenn Maxwell was on strike off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi. The Proteas pacer dished out a full toss on the stumps. Maxwell then brought out the reverse scoop. He made some decent contact as he cleared the short third fielder.

The ball raced towards the boundary line, and Australia registered a thrilling two-wicket win. In the final over, the hosts needed 10 runs off the final six balls. Maxwell farmed the strike for the entire five balls, ensuring victory for Mitchell Marsh's Australia.

Glenn Maxwell fought a lone battle in the final few overs as Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, not once, Maxwell shied away from his natural game as he kept dispatching loose deliveries for 4s and 6s.

For his effort, Maxwell was adjudged Player of the Match. Speaking to the broadcaster, the all-rounder admitted that he faced nerve-wracking emotions but was able to stay calm and take the team over the line.

“It was nerve-wracking when we lost a couple of wickets in a row. Corbin Bosch bowled a brilliant over. To keep the run-rate near 9 or 10, we were down to two wickets, and I had to keep the majority of the strike. Nice to get a couple out of the middle right at the end. I just stay calm, watch the ball, try and not preempt too much, understand the areas where I can get the boundaries and where I can get the twos,” Maxwell said.

“Just tried to stay on strike as much as possible. We've had a great run with this T20 group. To have another series win against a quality opposition in South Africa is great for our confidence heading forward. There's still about 13-14 internationals before the T20 World Cup, and we are building something really nice in this group,” he added.

Mitchell Marsh also scores fifty

Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh also chipped in with a knock of 54 runs off 37 balls. When he was going strong, it seemed that Australia would walk away with a comfortable victory.

However, Corbin Bosch had some other plans as he returned with a spell of 3/26, bringing the Proteas back into the contest. However, in the end, the experience of Maxwell took Australia over the line.

In the entire three-match series, Australia hit 28 sixes, while South Africa registered 19 maximums. Australia has also not lost a single T20I series since July 2024.

Australia have played eight T20Is in 2025, winning seven. In these matches, they have also hit 92 sixes, the most by any side in 2025.