Glenn Maxwell faces BCCI's wrath for breaching IPL code of conduct in CSK game, punished with heavy fine

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, took strong action against Punjab Kings batter Glenn Maxwell after he breached the IPL code of conduct during the match against Chennai Super Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. Punjab won the game by 18 runs to remain in the top four in the IPL 2025 points table, while Chennai dropped to the ninth spot after their fourth straight loss this season. Glenn Maxwell fields during IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium(AFP)

Maxwell was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. "Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL media release read.

Article 2.2 of BCCI’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials pertains to “Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match."

“Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board," reads the rule.

Priyansh Arya stars in PBKS's win

Punjab unearthed a new hero on Tuesday as young opener Priyansh Arya, who caught a few eyeballs with his performance in the Delhi Premier League last year, scored his maiden IPL century to help Punjab beat Chennai. Arya rode on his luck and power-hitting to make 103 off 42 balls with the help of seven fours and nine hits over the fence as Punjab scored 219 for six.

Chasing the mighty target, opener Devon Conway retired out for 69 off 49 balls, while Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindran scored 36 and 42, respectively. Towards the end, MS Dhoni played a 27-run cameo off 12 balls, but the knock was not enough to guide CSK to victory. Thus, CSK succumbed to a fourth consecutive loss this season.