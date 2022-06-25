'When Australia tours, we are generally the enemy': Maxwell reacts to Sri Lanka fans' 'extraordinary' gesture in 5th ODI

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell responded to Sri Lankan fans’ gesture of appreciation at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the 5th ODI of their series, which Australia won to make the series 3-2, having already lost the memorable series in the fourth ODI. To thank the visitors for making the trip in a time of turbulence and uncertainty in the small island country, Sri Lankan fans all turned out wearing yellow clothes following a social media campaign, hoping to show their appreciation to the Australians for making the series one which will long be remembered in Sri Lankan cricket.

With the country mired in an economic crisis, leading to a fuel shortage and power cuts, as well as extended spells of protesting, Sri Lanka wished to thank the Australians for not denying the tour, coming out with banners and messages for the Australian players, even giving them a standing ovation. The fans had shown up in voice and created an electric atmosphere throughout the ODI series, acting as the 12th man for the Sri Lankans as they completed an impressive series win over a powerful Aussie side.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had an impressive series, especially in the T20Is, took to a video uploaded by the Cricket Australia social media channels to thank the Sri Lankan fans for the gesture. “It was pretty extraordinary. I was just telling the boys that was one of the most special feelings, being able to walk around the ground and have a foreign country all cheer for you," said Maxwell. The Australian team followed Sri Lanka in a lap of honour, all the players applauding the fans for their generosity and love for the visiting team.

“A lot of times when Australia tours, we are generally the enemy and there is not many Australian fans in the stands but to have the support and fans that are here at the moment is truly extraordinary,” continued Maxwell. Australia won the T20I series 2-1 and took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, but Sri Lanka came back to win the next three ODIs in Pallekele and Colombo.

"Everyone's wearing yellow. They have got all the Australian flags all over the place. It's really special and credit to everyone who has been able to get here,” said Maxwell. “It's been tough obviously for the locals and for them to come out to support us and us hopefully entertain them, they have had a really good time during the one-day series.” This was Sri Lanka’s first time beating Australia in an ODI series at home in 22 years, and first time in 10 years that they have beaten the Aussies anywhere in a bilateral series.

Maxwell and Australia will remain in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, beginning in Galle on June 29. Sri Lanka will hope their fans turn out in similar numbers and provide the push for the Sri Lankans to challenge the Aussies once again.

