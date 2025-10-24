Glenn Maxwell returns, Australia make host of changes for 3rd ODI and in T20I squad for India series

Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell is set to make his long-awaited return from injury as selectors unveiled a string of changes across both the T20 and ODI squads ahead of the final stages of the white-ball series against India. Glenn Maxwell back in Australia T20I squad(AFP)

Maxwell, who fractured his wrist while bowling in the nets ahead of the T20 series in New Zealand in late September, has been cleared to play and will rejoin the side for the final three matches of the five-match T20I Series. His comeback adds a significant boost to an Australian outfit that continues to balance injuries, workloads, and preparations for the upcoming Ashes series next month.

Selectors have opted for a mix of youth and experience as they rotate players between international duties and Sheffield Shield cricket. Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, and Sean Abbott have all been released to feature in red-ball matches for their respective states, with each firmly in contention for selection in the Ashes squad when it begins on November 21.

The changes mean Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Philippe, and Mahli Beardman come into the T20 setup, while Hazlewood will exit after the second match and Abbott after the third. Beardman’s inclusion marks the most eye-catching move — the 20-year-old Western Australian quick is in line for a potential international debut after impressing in domestic cricket this season.

Beardman, who starred in Australia’s 2024 U19 World Cup-winning campaign and has five wickets in two One-Day Cup appearances this summer, has been tipped as one of the country’s brightest emerging fast-bowling prospects.

Meanwhile, changes have also been made to the ODI squad for the third and final match at the SCG. New South Wales all-rounder Jack Edwards has been handed a call-up alongside left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who returns after missing the Adelaide fixture. Labuschagne, drafted in earlier as a replacement for the injured Cameron Green, will now return to Queensland to play in the Sheffield Shield clash against New South Wales at the Gabba — a match that will also feature Steve Smith for the Blues.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe, who stepped in for Maxwell during the New Zealand tour and has since covered for the injured Josh Inglis, will also be part of the T20 squad for all five matches. Inglis, recovering from a calf strain, is expected to rejoin the ODI squad for Saturday’s game in Sydney.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.