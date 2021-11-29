Glenn Maxwell's tweet on India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test goes viral, Shane Warne calls it 'the best'

It was Test cricket at its best. It was testing condition for both the team with the Indian attack holding the upper edge, being relentless with their approach to push for a victory and New Zealand, on the other hand, truly showed why they are the World Test Champions as they played with a cautious approach to negate the pressure. Eventually, 22-year-old debutant Rachin Ravindra batted for 91 deliveries against some of the bests in the format to help New Zealand draw the Kanpur opener.

Left mighty impressed with the Test match and the nail-biting action, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took to Twitter to write, "Anyone else watching #INDvsNZ?How good’s test cricket?"

Responding to the viral tweet, Australian spin legend Shane Warne called the Test match "the best" but reminded Maxwell that another riveting series of the Ashes awaits just nine days from now.

"The best !!!! Love test cricket. The #ashes is only 9 sleeps@away on. Hurry up already," he tweeted.

The final day began with opener Tom Latham and nightwatchman Will Somerville playing out the first session without any loss. However, after the dismissal of the latter in the first ball after Lunch, others found it difficult to survive.

Captain Kane Williamson looked to provide some resistance but failed and eventually it was Rachin's unbeaten 18-run knock, who applied himself brilliantly against the spin trio of India, that saved New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the 2021–22 Ashes series will begin from December 8 onwards with the Gabba Test.

