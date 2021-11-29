'Absolutely nothing at all': Ashwin on surpassing Harbhajan's tally, reveals Dravid's words ahead of record feat

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled head coach Rahul Dravid's words after surpassing Harbhajan Singh's tally on Monday to become India's third-highest wicket-taker after the legendary, Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev.

Having equalled veteran spinner Harbhajan's tally of 417 at stumps on day 4, Ashwin surpassed his senior by dismissing opener Tom Latham after his half-century knock.

When asked about the feeling, Ashwin said, “Absolutely nothing at all. These are milestones that are constantly kept on tab, it's wonderful. Ever since Rahul bhai has taken over, he's kept saying that how many ever wickets you take, how many ever runs you make in 10 years time, you won't remember them. It's the memories that matters so I want to have some special memories going forward in the next 3-4 years.”

He is third on the leading wicket-takers list among Indian bowlers now but for @ashwinravi99 it is more about creating special memories than milestones. 🙌 @Paytm #INDvNZ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eLIjzNMeit — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2021

Earlier in the day, Harbhajan had congratulated Ashwin during his conversation with PTI, saying, "Congratulations to Ashwin on his milestone. Wish he wins many more matches for the country. Never believed in comparisons. I did my best for the country during my time and Ashwin has done his best during his."

Ashwin picked three, Ravindra Jadeja picked four and Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav picked one each but a gutsy Rachin Ravindra batted for 91 deliveries in the final session of the nail-biting Test match to help New Zealand draw the match.

"It has been touch and go around this time throughout the game. Terrific game overall. All three results were still at play. We showed a lot of heart to bat through the day. Some fantastic experiences for Rachin, Ajaz and Somerville," he said at the end of the match.

"Couldn't get the job done but we stuck together well. The beauty of Test cricket is that you need to want it. It's really hard, it's not one of those formats where you turn up, have a good day, have a good four-over bowl or have a good 20-overs bat. There is a lot of pain, there is a lot of hard work, there's a lot of tenacity you need to bring into play," he added.