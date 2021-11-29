India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 5: India look for early wickets, Ashwin eyes big record

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 5: After removing Will Young cheaply on 2, India will aim to pick the remaining nine New Zealand wickets on the final day of the Kanpur Test and go 1-0 up in the ongoing two-match series. New Zealand, on the other hand, will resume Day 5 from the overnight score of 4/1 and need another 280 to win the contest. Tom Latham, who fell five runs short from a deserving century in the first innings, will start the proceedings with night-watchman William Somerville. The tourists will heavily rely on their prolific skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batter Ross Taylor to rescue them out of the danger. Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Ashwin, who is playing his 80th Test will be eyeing another milestone as he now stands a wicket away from surpassing Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker from India in the red-ball format. The carrom ball specialist has so far scalped four wickets in the match. Catch the LIVE score updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5:
Nov 29, 2021 07:56 AM IST
What contributes to India's phenomenal record at home
See how the balance of the team changes in Indian conditions with each of the three spinners capable of contributing well with the bat. It is a big factor behind India's excellent home record
“Normally you’d think Indian players, Indian conditions, better players of spin. I don’t think by any stretch the current crop of Indian players are anywhere near the quality of players of spin of years gone by. The Laxmans, the Dravids, the Sachins, and Gautam Gambhir. Players like that who were just brilliant players of spin. I don’t think the current crop are as good,” the former Kiwi international said on Star Sports during the lunch break on Day 4.
Nov 29, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer: India's debutant makes an instant impact
India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer scripted history on Sunday afternoon in the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. The right-handed batter, who scored 65 off 125 balls, became the first Indian to score a century and a half-century in the same Test on debut. He is overall the tenth cricketer to achieve this big feat.
Nov 29, 2021 07:34 AM IST
What happened on Day 4
India rode on fifty-run partnerships for the sixth, seventh and eighth wickets— only the second occasion in Indian cricket history—after the top and middle-order batters failed again.
The hosts set an improbable 284-run target and Ashwin dismissed Will Young (2) before the Kiwis ended the day on 4/1. TV replays suggested the ball would have missed the stumps. Young contemplated a review, and by the time he made his request, the 15-second DRS window had elapsed. With that dismissal, Ashwin became the joint third highest wicket-taker for India, equalling Harbhajan Singh’s haul (417 wickets).
Nov 29, 2021 07:27 AM IST
What an intriguing day of Test cricket it has been! 🙌#TeamIndia will come out tomorrow hunting for the 9⃣ wickets. 👊
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Day 5 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand. While India are placed in the driver's seat and are nine wickets away from win, New Zealand require 280 more in a track, which has been producing sharp turn as witnessed in the previous day. The hosts, despite having three spinners in their playing XI, will not look to take things lightly. Stay tuned for further updates!
