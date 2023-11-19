Australia's 5 superstars stand between India and the World Cup trophy

With Rohit Sharma at the helm, the Virat Kohli-starrer Team India is eyeing a fairytale finish at the grandest stage of them all - the ICC World Cup 2023. After recording a perfect 10 at the ICC World Cup 2023, Rohit's high-flying Team India is set to meet the mighty Australian side in the summit clash. Two-time champions India will lock horns with Pat Cummins' Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Australia's World Cup final playing XI also has 5 potential match-winners(AP-PTI)

Extending its winning run to 10 games, Team India superstars smashed multiple records in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup. A Virat Kohli batting masterclass followed by a record seven-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami paved the way for India to defeat its ‘bogey team’ New Zealand in the semi-finals. While the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Shami are set to feature in India's star-studded lineup, Australia's formidable playing XI will also has 5 potential match-winners.

1) Travis Head

A gamble that paid off for Australia. Marking a return from a broken hand with a sublime ton, Head smashed the third-fastest hundred for Australia at the World Cup. Head's entertaining knock of 109 off 67 balls sealed Australia's 5-run win over New Zealand. In his last outing, Head was the man with the golden arm as his twin strikes simply stunned South Africa in the semi-finals. The Aussie opener has 192 runs in five World Cup matches.

2) David Warner

Did you know? David Warner is the only third player after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit to smash 500 or more runs in two editions of the ICC World Cup. The veteran opener is Australia's leading run-getter at the ICC World Cup 2023. The Australian opener has smashed 528 runs in 10 matches of the ICC World Cup. The 37-year-old has two centuries and two half-centuries under his belt.

3) Steve Smith

Let's be honest. With 298 runs in 9 matches, Steve Smith has failed to live up to his run machine tag at the 2023 World Cup. The premier batter of the five-time champions smashed 30 off 62 balls in his bitter-sweet outing against New Zealand in the semi-finals. He will be raring to make amends in the final against Australia. Smith scored 105 off 93 balls against India in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2015. He followed it up with an unbeaten 56 to help Australia its fifth World Cup crown in 2015.

4) Mitchell Starc

Pace ace Mitchell Starc will star for Australia in the powerplay duel with Rohit at the World Cup. When it comes to powerplay, the veteran bowler has picked up five wickets at less than five runs an over. Starc handed Ishan Kishan a golden duck in India's previous meeting with Australia at the World Cup 2023. Australia eventually reduced India to 2-3 before KL Rahul and Kohli played match-winning knocks at Chepauk.

5) Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell did the unthinkable when he played a record-breaking knock against Afghanistan. The star all-rounder became Australia's first men's ODI double-centurion at the World Cup in India. Australia's win percentage was 0.2 when Afghanistan reduced the five-time winners to 136 for 7. Maxwell stitched a 202-run stand with Cummins and his double century turned the tie on its head. India will have to prevent 'Big Show' Maxwell from going big to seal its third World Cup crown.

