Glenn McGrath gives his verdict on Rohit Sharma's recent form, names two young India pacers he is 'proud of'

A break for Rohit Sharma after the IPL, in the hindsight, has proven to be a good decision for the India captain. Since his return to the Indian team. Rohit has scored two half-centuries while leading India to victory over England in ODIs and T20Is. He may not be at his run-scoring best but the fact that Rohit is getting runs will bode well for the India skipper ahead of the Asia Cup starting later this tournament. Indian team would be hoping for some significant contributions from the India captain, especially since Virat Kohli is yet to return to his prolific best.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like Kohli, Rohit's form too has been a hot topic of discussion, and weighing on the same legendary Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath said that Rohit rediscovering some form comes as good news. Rohit scored a fine unbeaten 76 against England at The Oval as India cantered home in a modest run chase. And more recently, he played a knock of 64 in the first T20I against West Indies, a match that India won. Now, these may not be huge knocks but are positive signs for Rohit and the Indian team, believes McGrath.

"It is good news. He is a class player. You want him doing well. You want to see the senior players do well. You saw Shubman Gill get a good score the other day in the West Indies. The batsmen are doing their job in the West Indies," McGrath told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Australia pacer, who grabbed 563 Tests and 381 ODI wickets, also picked two young India pacers he is proud of. McGrath, who is on the verge of completing 10 years at the MRF pace foundation, said he was impressed with the emergence of Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan, two bowlers he monitored closely at the academy.

"To see 29 of our boys and ex-boys playing in the recent IPL was a proud moment. Prasidh and Avesh representing India in limited overs cricket, I am really proud of them...proud of all the boys," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON