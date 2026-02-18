Glenn McGrath tears into Australia following T20 World Cup debacle: ‘That aura is no longer there’

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath didn't hold back, delivering a brutal assessment of the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. The Mitchell Marsh-led side crashed out of the 20-team tournament on Tuesday after the Group B match between Zimbabwe and Ireland was abandoned due to rain in Pallekele. Australia, the 2021 champions, faced back-to-back defeats against Zimbabwe and Sri Lankaand thus depended on Ireland beating Sikandar Raza's team. Australia have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup. (AFP)

As soon as the match was called off without a single ball being bowled, Zimbabwe progressed to the Super 8s alongside Sri Lanka from Group B, while Australia were eliminated, marking the second time they were eliminated from the T20 World Cup in the group stage.

Also Read: Damien Martyn reminds Mohammad Kaif of reality after he flags mighty Aussies’ ‘sharp fall’ McGrath said the worrying signs were there from the start, after Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to injury. He also stated that the aura around the Australian team is no longer, which is a worrying sign.

“We said at the start of this World Cup that we were concerned about Australia,” McGrath said while speaking on the YouTube show ‘The Fast Bowling Cartel’.

“All of a sudden, the aura of that Australian team is no longer there when other teams play it ... unfortunately, not surprising. You wonder what’s happening ... it’s all over the place," he added.

Cameron Green not spared The highest wicket-taking fast-bowler for Australia in Tests was also quite critical of Cameron Green, saying if the all-rounder was not bowling, then he didn't deserve to be in the playing XI, and the management should have had Steve Smith from the get-go.

“If he’s not bowling, then what the selectors are saying is that he’s a better player than Steve Smith. If he’s not bowling, I just can’t see how he justifies a spot in that side,” McGrath said.

Green returned with scores of 21, 0 and 3 in the three matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Ireland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. He bowled only in the second game against Zimbabwe, returning figures of 1/6.

Australia's campaign in the T20 World Cup got worse even before the first ball was bowled as Mitchell Marsh suffered an injury scare, leading to him missing out on the games against Ireland and Zimbabwe. Travis Head stood in as the skipper. Australia won their opening match against Ireland, but lost against Zimbabwe.

Marsh returned for the match against Sri Lanka; however, his fifty did not make a difference as Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century helped the co-hosts of the tournament chase down the target of 182 with eight wickets in hand and 12 balls to spare.

Australia will now face Oman in their final Group B game on Friday, February 20. The game would be inconsequential as both sides have already been knocked out of the competition.