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‘Go into a shell?’ Manish Pandey had other plans in fearless reminder of his enduring IPL value

Manish Pandey produced a composed 45 off 33 balls to help KKR beat MI

Updated on: May 21, 2026 07:36 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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Last night on May 20, the iconic Eden Gardens witnessed Kolkata Knight Riders put on a dominant display against five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians, as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered their sixth win of the season to stay alive in the qualification race. What is turning into one of the comeback stories of the season for the three-time IPL champions, after failing to win a single game in their first six matches, has also marked the return of veteran Manish Pandey, who remained on the sidelines before returning to the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 3, adding much-needed depth and experience to KKR’s struggling middle order.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey in action against Mumbai Indians in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday(HT_PRINT)

However, the seasoned campaigner, known for his memorable 94 in KKR’s title-winning IPL 2014 final against Punjab Kings, did not get many opportunities with the bat in his first four matches this season, with KKR’s top order handling most of the workload. Still, his value to the side has never been in doubt, especially considering the fielding brilliance he has displayed throughout his career. He once again reminded everyone of his quality by arguably taking one of the best catches of IPL 2026 during the recent clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Dasgupta further explained how Manish’s 19 years of IPL experience, having played every season since the league’s inaugural edition in 2008, came into play after he walked in at a crucial moment following the early dismissal of impact player and opener Finn Allen. He highlighted how the veteran adjusted to the conditions, anchored the innings smartly, and ensured the scoreboard kept moving through calculated risks rather than reckless slogging.

“After losing early wickets in the Powerplay, he could have gone into a shell. But he didn’t. He played with positive intent, took calculated risks, hit over the infield, and was brave enough to go aerial when needed. He also played the ball late when the situation demanded. All that time spent in the nets and his overall batsmanship paid off for KKR,” Dasgupta analysed.

He further praised Manish for repaying the faith shown in him by the KKR management after returning to the side at such a crucial stage of the season and immediately making an impact in their push for a top-four finish.

“It is good to see Manish get a game and play an impactful innings. Once you have been part of the IPL for such a long period of time and teams show faith in you, you must repay that faith. Manish did that brilliantly against Mumbai,” Dasgupta added.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Go into a shell?’ Manish Pandey had other plans in fearless reminder of his enduring IPL value
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