'Go play Ranji. That's best for both of us': Chetan Sharma reveals discussion with Pujara, Rahane before being dropped

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma on Saturday revealed the discussion he had with veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane before they were dropped from the Test squad for the impending home series against Sri Lanka.

Following a strong of poor shows in the last 12 months, BCCI selection committee has dropped Pujara and Rahane from the 18-member squad for the Test series which begins from March 4 onwards in Mohali.

Speaking to the press, Chetan revealed that even tough the two senior batters, who have been asked to play the Ranji Trophy, have been dropped from the squad, the “doors remain open”.

“The selection committee deliberated a lot on Rahane and Pujara. We told them we will not consider them against Sri Lanka but doors are open for them. We told them to go and play Ranji Trophy and that is the best for both of us because of such senior players going and playing Ranji Trophy,” Selection Committee chairman Chetan Sharma told reporters during a virtual press conference.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Pujara, Rahane dropped from Test squad for series vs Sri Lanka; Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant rested for T20Is

When asked if he sees the possibility of their comeback to the squad, Chetan reminded them of Rahane's century on Ranji return in the match against Saurashtra on Friday. The former cricketer further added that he would be delighted with their return to the squad

“Why not? They have played for the country for so long. Rahane got a hundred yesterday playing a match against Saurashtra. It's like a graph. A cricketer's life is like a graph. It goes up and down. When a player is going through a rough patch it is important on the selector's part to look into the fact on how to take care of that player. You can't ignore anyone especially someone who has played so much cricket for India,” he said.

"The most important point was that we are resting them for the two matches against Sri Lanka. A cricketer is always taught one thing - to back to the basic. So playing domestic cricket means they can go back and rectify their mistakes. And then they can comeback with a bang. If such a big cricketer can come back who will not be happy?"

The two Tests of the Sri Lanka series will be played in Mohali and Bengaluru respectively and will be preceded by a three-match T20I contest.