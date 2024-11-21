‘Go with Harshit Rana or take Nitish Kumar Reddy route…’: Zaheer Khan dissects India’s selection dilemma for Perth Test

India will be under a lot of pressure when they begin their Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign against Australia in Perth, on Friday. The visitors will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is on paternity leave. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will be the stand-in skipper in Perth, and was present for the pre-series trophy photograph session. Meanwhile, senior pacer Mohammed Shami is not yet 100 per cent fit, and hasn't been included in the squad. Also, opener Shubman Gill has a thumb fracture. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana during a practice session.(PTI)

India were whitewashed by New Zealand at home in a Test series, and their spot in the WTC final is at stake. Speaking ahead of the series opener, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan was asked to pick his pacers to partner Bumrah in the playing XI.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he said, "The three are pretty much clear I think; Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep."

Harshit Rana or Nitish Kumar Reddy?

He had an interesting take on the fourth option, and wasn't able to choose between two players. "Those three seamers are going to be there, the fourth is going to be an interesting one, whether you go in with Harshit Rana or you take Nitish Reddy's route, increasing that batting depth is something which they will be looking at," he added.

Bumrah will be the pace spearhead as usual. He was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the 2018-19 series, bagging 21 at an average of 17. In that series, he received support from Shami and Ishant Sharma. In 2020-21, Bumrah only took 11 dismissals, and Shami was unavailable. India pacers averaged 30.9 to Australia's 26.2. Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep struggled against New Zealand, picking up seven, compared to 20 for the Black Caps pacers.

Ahead of the series opener, Bumrah also provided a key update on a possible comeback for Shami. Shami sustained an injury in the 2023 World Cup, and has been out of action since then. Although, he hasn't been added to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, there is speculation that he could be a late addition. During the pre-match press conference, Bumrah revealed that the team management was keeping a 'keen eye' on Shami, and fans could see him in action in Australia.