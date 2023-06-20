'God has given you exceptional talent which you don't...': Sachin's golden words before Laxman's epic knock vs Australia

Few cricketers can brag of a formidable record against a particular opposition quite like VVS Laxman against Australia. Having made his Test debut against the Aussies in 1996, it wasn't until 2001 that Laxman announced himself with his epic 281 at the famous Eden Gardens Test. From there, Laxman went on to establish himself as the Fab 4 of Indian cricket along with Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Laxman never looked back and by the time he was done playing Test cricket, his record against Australia in Tests was a solid 2434 runs from 29 Tests at an average of 49.67. Six of Laxman's 17 Test centuries came against Australia.

Sachin Tendulkar's one pep-talk did wonders for VVS Laxman's career.(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having said that, Laxman's real tryst with Australia was not 2001. It was two years ago when India toured Australia for a 3-Test series in 1999-2000. As India were drubbed 0-3 in Tests and won just one ODI in the tri-series involving Pakistan, Laxman emerged as one of the few positives for India in an otherwise horror tour as he ended the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an epic 167 at the Sydney Cricket Ground – albeit in a losing cause. Before the SCG Test, Laxman's record read 626 runs from 16 Tests. He was full of promise but wasn't able to convert it into a big score. Hence, heading into the final match of the series, Laxman received a pep-talk from none other than Tendulkar, which triggered a huge turnaround in his career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I would like to narrate one story here to elaborate on Sachin's man-management skills. After we lost the first Test match in Adelaide, Sachin, VVS. Laxman, and I went for a walk and a meal. We were discussing how we need to adjust in the remaining matches. Then the conversation veered towards who were our favourite players. I said I liked Dravid, Ganguly and Laxman. Laxman also took a couple of names," Prasad was quoted as saying in the book 'Sachin at 50'.

"Then Laxman asked Sachin about his favourite player. Sachin replied: Laxman if you don't smile and show your teeth, I'll say you are my favourite player.?' Laxman started laughing and said Sachin was only making fun of him. Sachin interrupted and added: Laxman, I'll tell you one thing. You are blessed with so much talent. You can see the ball a split second earlier than me. God has given you exceptional talent which you are not able to understand. God gave me minimum talent, which I am maximising: I have four gears in my batting defence. push, drive and loft. I understand the conditions and use my logic and perform accordingly. "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tendulkar explained to Laxman the gift of timing that he possessed, which triggered the beginning of what would turn out to be a legendary career for India. Laxman finished as the fourth-highest run-getter for India in Tests behind Tendulkar, Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar with 8781 runs at an average of 45.97. Even in ODIs, where he played just 86 matches, Laxman scored 739 runs from 21 one-dayers against Australia at an average of 46.18, including four centuries. After Tendulkar, if there was ever an India batter to made Australia dance to his tunes, it was Laxman.

"You have so much talent that you can straightaway bat on fourth gear. You see the ball so early that you don't worry about the conditions. That way, sometimes you click, and sometimes you fail. The day you realise the value of the first three gears, you will become a legend of the game'. After that conversation, I saw a different V.V.S. Laxman. We opened together later in the tour, and he got 167 in the Sydney Test match. After that, there has been no looking back for Laxman," added Prasad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON