Harshit Rana picked as breakout star of Champions Trophy 2025 in absence of Bumrah: ‘Go-getter, not afraid of anything’

Former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan believes Harshit Rana could have a cracking ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. He picked the fast bowler to have a breakout tournament. Rohit Sharma and company will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. Shikhar Dhawan believes Harshit Rana will have breakout ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (BCCI X)

India are without Jasprit Bumrah after the speedster suffered a back spasm during the Sydney Test against Australia. The speedster was initially named in the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy; however, he was unable to getfitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut against England in the recently concluded three-match series, was named in the squad as his replacement. In the series against England, Harshit impressed one and all with his speed and accuracy, scalping six wickets.

Dhawan reckons that India will definitely miss Bumrah as he is the "best bowler in the world", but he picked Harshit Rana to step up and have a standout tournament.

"My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly. For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this," Shikhar Dhawan wrote in his column for the ICC.

"At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting – keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament," he added.

'Like his attitude'

Harshit Rana first gained limelight as he had a breakout IPL 2024 campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He then made his Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Dhawan likes Harshit's attitude, as he is not afraid of anything. He believes that this quality makes Harshit stand out. For the uninitiated, Dhawan has observed Harshit Rana from close quarters, as both of them have represented Delhi in domestic cricket.

"I like his attitude, he is a go-getter and he is not afraid of anything. He accepts challenges and we have seen in the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real x-factor for India," said Dhawan.

India are in Group A for the Champions Trophy alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. India will take on Pakistan on February 23 while the team will play their last league stage match against New Zealand on March 2.