e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

‘Gone but never forgotten’: Virat Kohli pays homage to 26/11 bravehearts

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara paid homage to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Nov 26, 2019 14:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Virat Kohli during the press conference.
India's Virat Kohli during the press conference.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks and said that the breakhearts and the innocent civilians are ‘gone but never forgotten’.“Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten,” Kohli tweeted.

 

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara also paid homage to the victims on Twitter.

“Prayers go out for all the innocent lives lost on this tragic day in 2008. We will never forget and may the souls of all innocent victims who lost their lives rest in peace.” Kuldeep tweeted.

 

“A silent prayer for those who lost their lives untimely on 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect us,” Pujara posted on Twitter.

 

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

(With ANI inputs)

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar resigns as Dy Chief Minister, all eyes on Devendra Fadnavis now
Ajit Pawar resigns as Dy Chief Minister, all eyes on Devendra Fadnavis now
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
Ahead of Maharashtra trust vote tomorrow, all BJP MLAs to meet at 9 pm
Ahead of Maharashtra trust vote tomorrow, all BJP MLAs to meet at 9 pm
‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling
‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news