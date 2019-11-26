‘Gone but never forgotten’: Virat Kohli pays homage to 26/11 bravehearts

cricket

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks and said that the breakhearts and the innocent civilians are ‘gone but never forgotten’.“Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten,” Kohli tweeted.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara also paid homage to the victims on Twitter.

“Prayers go out for all the innocent lives lost on this tragic day in 2008. We will never forget and may the souls of all innocent victims who lost their lives rest in peace.” Kuldeep tweeted.

Prayers go out for all the innocent lives lost on this tragic day in 2008.



“A silent prayer for those who lost their lives untimely on 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect us,” Pujara posted on Twitter.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

