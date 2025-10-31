Aussie media can't stop marvelling at Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning chase

One of the most famous and historic wins in Indian cricket history took place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night, as an inspired innings of 127* by Jemimah Rodrigues helped India beat the behemoth Australian team and book their spot in the Women’s World Cup final. Alyssa Healy drops a catch of Jemimah Rodrigues on 82. Rodrigues would go on to score a match-winning 127*.(PTI)

The impact of this kind of innings can’t be underplayed in terms of the development of the women’s sports not just in India but worldwide: this was a talented Indian team, but nothing compared to the quality possessed by the seven-time world champions, who were odds-on favourites to make it number eight.

With the match being on home turf and being a historic chase – 339 is the largest target hauled down in Women’s ODI cricket – the positive reaction from the Indians was to be expected. However, it was something of a different story back home for the Aussie players.

Given their high standards, a couple of crucial dropped chances that gave Jemimah a pair of reprieves that were simply inexcusable for the Australian media at home. Put down by skipper Alyssa Healy in a fundamental top edge on 82, and again by Tahlia McGrath while batting on 106, Rodrigues took her chances but guided the team home.

It was a fielding effort that disappointed the captain Healy, who called it ‘un-Australian’ and admitted ‘we let ourselves down’. It was also called a ‘sloppy display’ by the Sydney Morning Herald, a ‘blunder’ by Channel Nine, and saw no sympathy from The Australian, who simply said that the Aussies ‘blow World Cup shot’.

India's ‘miracle’ chase earns credit

Equally, however, they reserved credit for what was a special chase, constructed well despite a pair of powerplay wickets and accomplished with 9 deliveries to spare. The Australian also called it a ‘stunner’ of a performance, while ABC news called it a ‘miracle semfinal run chase’, and The Roar called it an ‘epic’.

Fox Cricket was in no mood to hold back. In a crucial moment during the game, Rodrigues, batting on 82, was given a lifeline — skipper Alyssa Healy dropped a catch off Alana King, failing to hold on despite having her wicketkeeping gloves on. The batter was also dropped later by Tahlia McGrath.

“Australia knocked out of World Cup after ‘massive’ drop, ‘innings of a lifetime’ in record run chase,” it said. Fox Cricket also posted on X. "'INNINGS of a LIFETIME'. Good morning Australia. Unfortunately, overnight our #WomensWorldCup2025 defence came to an end after a stunning run chase from India. And a 'massive' moment in the game proved costly."

A complicated reaction for a complicated match, but the note of expectation in these headlines provides in indication of what the Aussies expect from their women’s team, and rightly so – which is why India’s victory over them is such a momentous feat.

Headlines from Australian media after Women's World Cup elimination

‘Un-Australian’: Sloppy display, record chase send Healy’s troops home early from World Cup – Sydney Morning Herald

'We let ourselves down': Aussies OUT of World Cup despite Litchfield ton after India's epic run-chase – The Roar

‘Let ourselves down’: Aussies blow World Cup shot as India pull off stunner – The Australian

Blunder haunts skipper as Aussies knocked out of World Cup – Channel Nine

Australia out of Women's Cricket World Cup as India completes miracle semifinal run chase – ABC News