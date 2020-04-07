e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Got us over the line as usual’: Damien Martyn shares old MS Dhoni photo to laud former India captain

Including the hashtag ‘champion’, Damien Martyn took to Twitter to share a throwback with former India captain MS Dhoni.

cricket Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Damien Martyn and MS Dhoni
Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn shared an old photograph with India wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media on Tuesday. Martyn revealed he played with Dhoni during a charity match in United Kingdom and the Indian talisman took the team over the line, living up to his reputation as a finisher.

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Including the hashtag ‘champion’, Martyn wrote on Twitter: “Keeping in theme with old photos dug out from the past. This was a highlight few years ago meeting and playing in the same team as the great man himself Dhoni. Charity game in the UK. He got us over the line as usual.”

 

In normal circumstances, Dhoni would currently be in action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus pandemic, the start of the tournament was pushed back from March 29 to April 15.

India is currently on a 21-day nationwide lockdown and it will be difficult for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host a tournament of such magnitude in these situations.

If reports are to be believed, this year’s IPL is set to be cancelled and next year’s mega auction will also be put on hold.

“IPL will not happen this year. It will now happen next year. We all know how the situation is at the moment in the country and no one will take any risk,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“One can’t have social distancing in the stadium. It’s better to play IPL next year. Also, no mega auction will take place. We will inform the franchises once we get final confirmation from the Indian government, the same season can continue next season,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

