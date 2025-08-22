Search Search
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Gouher Sultana, India women left-arm spinner, retires from all forms of cricket

PTI |
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 01:03 pm IST

37-year-old Sultana played 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India after making her debut in 2008. She last represented the country in April 2014.

India woman left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana has retired from all forms of cricket, saying it has been "greatest honour" to represent the country at the highest level of the game.

Gouher Sultana(ICC/Getty)
Gouher Sultana(ICC/Getty)

The 37-year-old Sultana played 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India after making her debut in 2008. She last represented the country in April 2014.

Sultana, however, made a successful comeback in the 2024 and 2025 Women's Premier League seasons, representing UP Warriorz.

"To have represented India at the highest level - in World Cups, tours and battles that tested both skill and spirit - has been the greatest honour of my life," Sultana wrote in an Instagram post announcing her retirement on Thursday.

"Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today," she added.

Sultana picked up 66 wickets in ODIs at an average of 19.39, and 29 scalps in T20Is at an average of 26.27.

She played in two ODI World Cups, in 2009 and 2013, and picked up 12 wickets in 11 matches.

Sultana also featured in three T20 World Cups from 2009 to 2014, and claimed seven wickets.

Sultana is currently a BCCI Level 2 coach.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
News / Cricket News / Gouher Sultana, India women left-arm spinner, retires from all forms of cricket
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On