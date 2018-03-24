Graeme Smith, Mark Boucher slam ‘whingy, whiny’ Australian cricket team

Former South African cricketers Mark Boucher and Graeme Smith have slammed Australian cricket team coach Darren Lehmann’s claims of the crowd crossing the line during the ongoing series between Australia and the South African cricket team, stating that the visitors should perhaps look at their past before making such claims.

The latest fiasco between the two teams occurred after a fan taunted opener David Warner as he was walking up the stairs after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. The two had a verbal exchange before the fan was removed from the stadium.

“I think it’s been disgraceful,” Lehmann said. “You’re talking about abuse of various players and their families and personal abuse, it’s not on at a cricket ground anywhere around the world, not just here, it shouldn’t happen. You can have the banter, that’s fine, banter is good-natured, fun by crowds but they’ve gone too far here. We’ve written to Cricket South Africa, Cricket Australia have done that, we’ll see their response, but it’s been poor.”

Lehmann, who himself was an opener during his days with Australia, further went on to add: “We accept it all around the world, but as soon as they cross the line and they talk about players’ families the whole time and getting abused like that, it’s just not on. There’s been various incidents throughout the Test series but this one has taken the cake.”

Sledging has been around the cricketing circuit for a very long time with Australians often involved in on-field controversies. Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher took to Twitter to slam Lehmann, reminding him that his teammates and countrymen have equally rebuked opposition in the past.

“Correct Darren! Fully agree! But… start cleaning up in your own country first! The personal, racial abuse I’ve witnessed in Aus was ridiculous. U guys don’t live in a glass house! Why the fuss all of a sudden? Seems fine when the shoe is on the other foot,” he said.

When a fan replied: “Never heard racism in the ground in Australia why bring up racism your country is the most racist in the world”, the former South Africa wicketkeeper stated: “What ground or grounds were u at sunshine!? Open ur ears! Ask Makhaya Ntini! He will tell you! You are such angels…when u sleeping…”

Graeme Smith, too, joined in on the act. Supporting Boucher, Smith stated: “Absolutely right, and I don’t condone any of it.... But Blimey i have never seen an Aussie team whinge and whine like this!”

Boucher didn’t just stop there but went on to take digs at Lehmann, stating his claims were laughable. “Wake up to Australians moaning about abuse toward their players...pfffff.... pot, kettle... now sit back and watch Aussies abuse me for this tweet,” he tweeted.