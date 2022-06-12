'I was packed and ready to go home. I stole Kallis' whites': Smith reveals chilling tale of batting with 'broken hand'

Former South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith is widely regarded as one of the best captains in Test history. The left-handed batter holds the record for appearing in most Tests as captain, leading the Proteas in 109 games, winning 53. While South Africa had many memorable wins under his captaincy, the 2-1 victory against Australia in the three-Test series Down Under in 2008/09 remains special for the side; it was South Africa's first-ever Test series win in the country.

Australia had won the final Test of the series in Sydney, but it is largely remembered for Smith's heroic effort in the second innings of the game. During the first innings, a short-pitched delivery from Mitchell Johnson hit Smith's gloves, resulting in a broken hand and an injured elbow. Smith was forced to retire hurt, and didn't bat in the second innings until the fall of the ninth wicket. While many believed that Australia had won the game, Smith surprised the Aussie side as he made his way into the ground, and received a thunderous applause from the fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The former South African captain revisited the chilling tale of how he decided to battle the immense pain in his hand to play as a no.11 batter in the game.

“2009 was just an incredible moment and it wasn't planned at all. I was packed and ready to go home. I had no playing clothing at the ground. We had won in Australia for the first time ever, it was an incredible time, and we were fighting to save the Test on a deteriorating wicket. I remember looking at the guys in the afternoon, they fought so hard. Makhaya was the last man standing and I was sitting there thinking, 'he looks kinda lonely!'” Smith recalled during an interaction with cricket.com.

"I was thinking, 'should I? or should I not?' My hand was in a cast. I went inside and spoke to Mickey Arthur, he was 100 percent yes (should bat). The physio was 100 percent no (shouldn't bat). The psychologist stood on the fence, giving me the best of both worlds. Eventually, I committed myself to doing it. I went back to the change room.

“I said I'm going to do it. Neil McKenzie came over to help me, I had broken my right knuckle and they did a proper job of casting my hand. I stole Jacques Kallis' whites, I had nothing on the ground. I was packed and ready to fly. It was pretty cold and I looked for a jumper, I grabbed Paul Harris'. Neil McKenzie put the right and left pads.”

Smith recalled that when he was ready to go, it struck him – how was he actually going to bat?

“The next minute, they were taking the cast off. I was ready to go. Now, it suddenly hit me, 'how am I actually going to do this? I can't hold the bat! I was thinking, ‘how do I play the short ball?’” said Smith.

“Then I just thought, 'there's no right way to do this. I just have to clear my head, hopefully, my body reacts the right way and deals with the pain'. I was walking out to bat, Makhaya was waiting for me and it was the first and only time in my career that he was my senior batting partner! Just incredible,” Smith signed off.

