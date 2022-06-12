India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Highlights: Klaasen's blistering 81 helps SA beat IND by 4 wickets, gain 2-0 series lead
- India vs South Africa Highlights 2nd T20I: Klaasen's blistering 81 helps SA beat IND by four wickets and take a 2-0 series lead. Follow Highlights and updates of IND vs SA Match Today at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
India vs South Africa Highlights 2nd T20: Heinrich Klaasen's 81 helped South Africa chase a 149-run target and beat India by four wickets in the second T20I at Cuttack. With the win, the Proteas also gained a 2-0 lead in the five-game T20I series. Bavuma kept the scoreboard ticking with 35 off 30 balls, especially after Bhuvneshwar's triple-strike derailed the Proteas in the powerplay. Put in to bat first, the Indian camp endured regular blows to slump to 98 for five on a tacky surface. Ishan Kishan hit an attacking 34 and Shreyas gathered 40 but both failed to convert their starts into a big score. Axar Patel then perished for 10, leaving India tottering at 112/6. Kagiso Rabada led a disciplined bowling attack as South Africa kept India's scoring rate under control. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj sent back Pant in his first over and soon Hardik Pandya's wicket off Wayne Parnell made India slip further. In the end, Karthik launched an attack in the final two overs and put on an unbeaten 36-run stand with Harshal Patel, who made 12. Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl versus the hosts. The visitors made two forced changes, with Heinrich Klaasen and Reeza Hendricks replacing Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs respectively. India went with an unchanged XI.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 12, 2022 11:01 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Goodbye!
That's all the action we have for you today. Thank you so much for joining us for the second T20 International in Cuttack. We will be back for the third one at ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Until then, it's goodbye.
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:58 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Klaasen on his match-winning innings
Heinrich Klaasen is 'Player of the Match' for his sensational 81.
"Quinny came up to me in the bus and told me that he has injured his wrist. Yesterday morning his hand was a bit stiff, so I got to know that I am playing yesterday. It looked very difficult with the new ball, so I tried to target the spinners.
“I am glad it happened against India. I am honored to be here, and I am lucky to be here. Lot of staff members backed me, so pretty happy with that support, this one's for them,” says Klaasen.
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:50 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Bavuma says it was a ‘tricky' chase
"It was a tricky chase, Bhuvi bowled well, he made the ball talk upfront. It could have been clinical towards the end, but we will take that. We really needed someone to take it deep. That's the role I play in the game, to close it off," says Temba Bavuma.
"There's a learning I can take from this game, will try better in the next game. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy chase, but we were confident."
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:48 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant on the defeat
“We were 10-15 runs short. Bhuvi and the fast bowlers bowled well in the first 7-8 overs. But after that we weren't up to the mark. In the second half we needed wickets, but we couldn't get those wickets. They (Klaasen and Bavuma) actually batted really well,” says Pant.
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:38 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: ‘2-0 up is a great achievement’
David Miller says it is really tough to win here, so to have a win like this and be 2-0 up is a great achievement. We are on the right track but there's still a lot of cricket to be played.
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:35 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Miller on his batting spot
"A great win, it was a bit of a tricky wicket. We were in trouble. They bowled well up front. Klassen's knock was phenomenal. It was playing your game on the track, you can't worry about keeping your wicket," says David Miller.
"It was the coach and captain's decision for me to go at 6. They held me back for the final 10 but Klaasen's was a top knock. It is very tough to win in India, but we still have a lot of hard work still to do. We still want to keep going strength to strength. We are on the right track but a lot still to do."
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:30 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: India sans Rohit Sharma
India across formats in 2022
Under Rohit Sharma: 11 matches & 11 wins
Under other captains: 7 matches & 7 defeats
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:29 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Klaasen notches up blistering 81
Heinrich Klaasen hit 81 off 46 deliveries, Bavuma kept the scoreboard ticking with 35 off 30 balls. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar's triple-strike derailed the Proteas in the powerplay. The seasoned pacer returned 4/13 in his four overs. Pant has to wait for first win while leading the Indian side!
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:24 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: South Africa win by 4 wickets
Shreyas Iyer comes in to bowl and Miller takes a double on the second delivery! Miller hits the winning runs as South Africa get over the line in 18.2 overs! Two in a row for the Proteas as they gain a 2-0 series lead!
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:22 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: WICKET!
Bowled him! Four-fer for Bhuvneshwar Kumar! He removes Parnell (1) to return 4/13 in his four overs.
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:18 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: WICKET!
Klaasen was looking to finish the game with a big hit but he picks out Ravi Bishnoi. He departs after scoring a match-defining 81 off 46 balls!
SA 144/5
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:13 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Boundaries galore
15.4: Klaasen joins the fun! He's making it look ridiculously easy out there. A 90m six over long-on.
15.6: Take that!!! Klaasen hits another biggie, this time over deep mid-wicket. 23 runs off Chahal's over.
SA 138/4
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:10 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: SIX!
All you can do is grin and smile! Miller whacks a 91m six against Yuzvendra Chahal. Six runs!
SA 123-4
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:06 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Klaasen keeps going
Up and over mid-wicket! A couple of bounces and it goes past the boundary rope. Avesh banged it short but Klaasen was ready to pull it away to the fence. Four more!
Single off the next ball and Klaasen keeps the strike. Five more overs to go.
SA 115/4
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:04 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Heinrich Klaasen's batting show
Klaasen has been there for a while and he's completely soaked in sweat. He has done a commendable job in humid conditions, while the Indian bowlers have slipped a bit after Bhuvneshwar's triple-strike in the powerplay. Klaasen has produced a flurry of boundaries to shift the momentum. Can he close it down for South Africa?
SA 109/4
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:02 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: SIX!
What a shot! Over long-on and Klaasen clears the fence with absolute ease against Hardik, who bowls an off-cutter. Sweet timing from the South African.
10 runs off Hardik's over. Six more overs to go!
SA 108/4
-
Jun 12, 2022 10:01 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Klaasen reaches fifty
Klaasen notches up fourth T20I fifty. His second against India! He's been the standout performer for SA after coming in as injury replacement.
SA 101-4
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:58 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Miller joins Klaasen
What an over! Miller has joined Klaasen but India are well alive in the contest with Bavuma's wicket. Chahal concedes nine but removes Bavuma on 35.
SA 98/4
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:53 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: OUT!
Bowled him! Big wicket! Chahal removes Bavuma (35) to break the partnership.
SA 93-4
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:50 PM IST
India Vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Klaasen eyes fifty
11.3: Sublime!!! Klaasen hits Axar over deep mid-wicket for a massive six! The hit also brings up 50-run stand between Klaasen and Bavuma.
11.4: Inside edge and it goes away to the boundary fence! Klaasen again went for a biggy against Axar.
19 runs off the over and the required run rate is less than 8 now. It was Miller who stepped up in the previous game. Klaasen is doing the role tonight.
SA 89-3
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:45 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: FOUR!
Klaasen plays it late, almost like a back cut to keep the scoreboard ticking. It seems humid out there but both Klaasen and Bavuma are looking to forge a steady partnership. India were 74/3 at this point. SA still have quite a bit to do.
SA 66/3
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:39 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Bavuma, Klaasen search revival
Harshal gives away just four singles after being hit for a four on the first delivery. 10 overs gone and Proteas have a mountain to climb. 92 runs needed off 60 balls – that's the equation. Don't forget they have David Miller in the ranks too.
SA 57/3
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:35 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: FOUR!
Another one! Klaasen has decided to throw his bat at everything. It was a length ball but seemed like Klaasen was already ready for it. He swings it towards deep mid-wicket for a four.
SA 53-3
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:32 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Heinrich Klaasen shifts gears
8.2: A much-needed boundary! Klaasen goes inside-out against Chahal and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary.
8.4: Klaasen now targets on-side. Chahal bowls it on his pads and the South African slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket. Six runs!
13 runs off Chahal's over and the crowd has gone a bit quiter.
SA 48/3
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:30 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Bowlers tighten screws
Unexpected bounce... but well managed by Bavuma, who nudges it to backward point for a single. South Africa desperately seeking some sort of flow. But Indian bowlers have kept it tight so far. Just three off Harshal Patel's over.
SA 36/3
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:25 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Tidy from Yuzvendra Chahal
Just four singles from the over. Indian won't mind singles at this point when the required run-rate has crept to almost nine.
SA 33/3
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:24 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: End of powerplay
Excellent powerplay from India's perspective. Klaasen joins skipper Bavuma in the middle, with South Africa reeling at 29/3 after first six overs. Bhuvneshwar has been exceptional, conceding just 10 and taking three wickets from his first three overs. Yuzvendra Chahal comes in to bowl the seventh over.
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:19 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: WICKET!
Bowled him!!! No prizes for guessing who's the bowler. Bhuvneshwar takes his third and removes last game's hero Rassie van der Dussen. Credit to Rishabh Pant for giving Bhuvi one more over.
SA 29/3
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:16 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Bhuvneshwar continues
Seven off Avesh Khan's over and Bhuvneshwar continues. He will bowl the last over of the powerplay!
SA 28/2
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:14 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20: Temba Bavuma gets going
Four! Bavuma flicks Avesh in the mid-wicket region and picks up another boundary! The SA skipper is showing a positive intent despite his team enduring early blows.
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:10 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: SIX!
An audacious shot from Temba Bavuma! He gets down on one knee against Hardik and hits a maximum over the keeper's head! Six runs!
SA 21-2
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:09 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Updates: Bowling change
Brilliant from Bhuvneshwar, who gives away just four and takes the wicket of Pretorius. Hardik Pandya is now into the attack.
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:04 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: WICKET!
Bhuvneshwar strikes again! Another knuckle ball and Pretorius walks back for four. Brilliant catch from Avesh, who keeps his eyes on the ball.
SA 13/2
-
Jun 12, 2022 09:03 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20: FOUR!
Pretorius greets Bhuvneshwar with a boundary in the third over! He slams it straight back over the bowler to show his aggressive intent.
SA 13/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:59 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: FOUR!
Over the slips... and it flies past the fielders for a boundary! Avesh Khan wasn't happy with that one.
SA 9/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:58 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: IND off to brilliant start
Bhuvneshwar is always an exceptional operator with the new ball. The ball hits the back pad and then crashed into the off stump. What a start!
SA 5/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:55 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: WICKET!
Bowled him!!! Bhuvneshwar with the breakthrough in the first over. He bowls Hendricks for just 4.
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:54 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: FOUR!
Top shot! Hendricks gets off the mark with a lovely punch on the off side. Textbook backfoot shot from the batter.
SA 5/0
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:50 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Bavuma, Hendricks open for SA
Indian players form a huddle, while South Africa field a new opening pair in QDK's absence tonight. Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks start for the visitors.
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:46 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: SA need 149 runs to win
Should India have sent him up the order ahead of Axar Patel? Fresh from a stellar IPL spell with RCB, Karthik gathers unbeaten 30 off 21 deliveries that featured two straight sixes in the last over. His late flourish has helped India post a challenging total on the board. There's now dew in Cuttack. Over to bowlers!!
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:40 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: IND finish on 148/6
19.4: Pretorius goes short and DK clears mid-off with ease. He was up to the task and hit it past fielder Temba Bavuma for a six!
19.5: Another one!!! Karthik goes straight and he produces another six!
18 off the 20th over and India end up with 148/6 in 20 overs. Dinesh Karthik remains unbeaten on 30.
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:37 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Harshal gets much-needed boundary
What a start to the 20th over! A fullish delivery and Harshal whacks it towards mid-off.
India 134/6
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:35 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Updates: FOUR!
Another one! Karthik knew exactly where the fielders were. He ends the over with a boundary behind square. 12 runs off Nortje's over.
India 130/6
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:35 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: FOUR!
Here we go!!! A much-needed boundary for India. Nortje bowls it short and DK pulls it away for a four. The Indian didn't time it well but Nortje's pace worked in his favour. We have seen batters struggling to time the ball on this wicket so far.
India 125/6
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:31 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Excellent spell from Kagiso Rabada
A superb spell from Kagiso Rabada comes to an end! He set the tone with the Gaikwad wicket and the other SA bowlers have followed the template! Rabada returns 1/15 in his four overs. Couple of overs left for India.
India 118/6
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:29 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Updates: FOUR!
Boundary after 24 balls! A freebie from Rabada. New man Harshal Patel opens the face of the bat against the full toss and gets a much-needed boundary behind point.
India 117/6
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: OUT!
What a delivery to end the over! Nortje bowls Axar, who departs after scoring 10. The hosts lose sixth wicket!
India 112/6
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:22 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: SA bowlers on top at Cuttack
South African pacers have been right on the money. Runs have dried for India in the last five-six overs and couple of wickets have fallen too. Rabada gives away just five runs. Four overs still to go. Can the hosts touch the 150 mark?
India 109/5
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:17 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik key for hosts
Tidy from Wayne Parnell, who gives away just five runs from the 15th over. Five more overs to go and Indian team management will be discussing, 'What's a big score on this surface?'. The hosts certainly have to dish out an improved bowling performance tonight. At present, the focus is on Dinesh Karthik as we move into the slog overs.
India 104/5
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:15 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Dinesh Karthik joins Axar Patel
Shreyas was well set, batting on 40. India now have a big task at hand. Dinesh Karthik joins Axar in the middle as the hosts look to gather a challenging total on the board.
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:10 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: OUT!
It's going well for South Africa! Two wickets in two overs! Shreyas caught by Klaasen. He departs after scoring 40 off 35 deliveries.
India 98/5
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:06 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Axar Patel joins Shreyas Iyer
Hardik tried to cut it away but the ball stayed low. Parnell picks his first wicket of the game and it's a huge one! Axar joins Shreyas in the middle. India still have seven more overs in hand.
India 92/4
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:04 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: WICKET!
Bowled him!!! Parnell beats Hardik, who departs after scoring 9. India lose their fourth wicket.
-
Jun 12, 2022 08:03 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Dropped chance
In the air!!! Bavuma got a hand but he put it down. It was smashed hard by Hardik and the SA skipper lept to his right to grab it. Almost pulled off a screamer! Brilliant effort!
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:59 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: SIX!
Leading edge... and it goes all the way! Shreyas didn't hit it off the middle but got enough to clear the long-off fence. A 76m six against Keshav Maharaj.
India 84/3
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:58 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20: FOUR!
Four to end the over!!! Hardik hits it past backward point for a much-needed boundary. India have gathered 36 runs in the last five overs while losing two big wickets.
Should Rishabh Pant have taken some more time? He surely would be disappointed, especially when it was the first delivery of the over. Onus on Shreyas and Hardik to keep the scoreboard ticking. The team has also got DK to produce some fireworks at the end.
India 78/3
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:54 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Proteas go upstairs
Huge appeal from Shamsi and South Africa decide to go upstairs! Bavuma shows the T, Ultra Edge shows a flat line... but it's Umpire's Call!
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:52 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: End of 10th over
What an over! Just three from it and Maharaj has got the prized scalp of Pant (5). 10 more overs to go and India will expect Hardik to do an encore.
India 71-3
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:51 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Smart from Keshav Maharaj
Rishabh Pant's bottom hand came off the willow as he tried to slice a delivery that was bowled wide! Excellent from Maharaj, who knew Pant would come at him. Hardik Pandya is the next man in.
India 68/3
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:47 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20: WICKET!
Maharaj strikes on his first delivery. He bowls it wide outside the off stump and Pant hits it to van der Dussen! The Indian captain departs for just five! Big wicket.
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:46 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20: Boundaries galore
8.5: Four! The intention was to hit it between the two fielders! Shreyas dances down the track against Shamsi and hits it past mid for a boundary.
8.6: Six to end the over! It won't be that easy for the batters to produce big sixes at this ground, with the size of the boundaries being bigger than Delhi. But it doesn't bother Shreyas, who whacks it straight for a maximum!!!
India 68/2
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:41 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20: Bowling Change
Nice delivery from Pretorius to finish the eighth over. Shreyas throws his bat to make contact with a delivery bowled outside off. But the Indian was outfoxed by the pace.
Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack. First signs of spin at the Barabati stadium!
India 54/2
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:37 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Rishabh Pant joins Shreyas Iyer
South Africa finally have got the dangerous-looking Ishan. India in a trick phase after losing a set batter. Skipper Pant has joined Shreyas in the middle. Also, the Proteas are yet to introduce spin. Eight overs of spin to work through.
India 50/2
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:33 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: WICKET!
6.3: Great intent from Ishan! He cuts it beautifully to find the gap on the off side. Four more!
6.4: Good short ball from Nortje and extra pace does the trick! Ishan hands it to van der Dussen! He falls after scoring 34 off 21 balls.
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:29 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: End of powerplay
Cut away in the deep and India gather two more runs. Ruturaj drove it tamely into the hands of the point fielder but Ishan hasn't hold himself back from hitting those boundaries! 11 off sixth over and it's the end of powerplay! Ishan has gathered 29 off just 18 balls. Another fifty on the cards?
India 42/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:27 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Ishan gets going
Another one!!! Seems like he's made up his mind against short deliveries. The wicket is slow and that's helping him produce those big hits! He hits Dwaine Pretorius for a big six over long-on. Third six of the evening for the Indian!
India 38/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:25 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: FOUR!
Four!!! Slower delivery from Parnell and Ishan pulls it past deep square leg. Another boundary for the pocket-sized dynamo! Just one more over to go in the powerplay.
India 31/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:19 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Aggressive intent from Ishan Kishan
Take that!!! There he goes again! Second six in the over from Ishan, who uses Nortje's extra pace to whack it over backward square leg. Attacking intent rom the Indian opener.
India 25/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:17 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: SIX!
Anrich Nortje is into the attack. Ishan welcomes him with a six! Strong wristwork from the left-handed opener to produce an 83m maximum!
India 19/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:16 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Tidy from Kagiso Rabada
Short from Kagiso Rabada... Ishan pulls it in the air but it falls short of the fielder. Just one from the over. South Africa definitely have a different bowling approach tonight.
India 12/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:13 PM IST
Image caption: IND vs SA Live Score: End of second over
Good way to end the over. Ishan punches it down to cover and Parnell finishes the second over with a dot delivery.
India 11/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:10 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: FOUR!
Elegant!!! Too full from Wayne Parnell and Shreyas drives it through covers. A batter of Shreyas' calibre isn't going to miss those.
India 8/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:09 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Shreyas Iyer joins Ishan Kishan
Gaikwad went to play it away from his body but handed it straight to Keshav Maharaj at point! He took a big stride forward and failed to keep the ball down. 50th T20I wicket for Kagiso Rabada. Shreyas joins Ishan in the middle.
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:06 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: WICKET!
Got him!!! Soft dismissal from Gaikwad, who is caught by Maharaj. Rabada sets the tone for South Africa. First blow for India. Gaikwad goes for just 1.
India 3/1
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:04 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: First runs!
First runs!! Ruturaj Gaikwad off the mark as he tucks it down to fine leg against Rabada.
India 1/0
-
Jun 12, 2022 07:00 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates
It's time for match No. 2 in the series of five!!! Fireworks and cheers welcome both teams. Bavuma leads his side out as SA players form a huddle. India openers Ishan and Gaikwad also walk to the middle.
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:58 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan set for start
Trailing 0-1, the Rishabh Pant-led Indian unit remains unchanged. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan are set to open the innings at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
"There was nothing wrong with what India did. South Africa were just better," says Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports about the loss in 1st T20I.
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:55 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live: ‘We were taken aback by India’s batting'
“We realised the wicket was good, but we were taken aback by that (India's batting). There are areas where we call always improve, but I think we batted phenomenally well,” says Kagiso Rabada about the T20I series opener at Delhi.
“It's about taking it game by game. It's about tweaking as and when required, as a team and personally. You don't really need to do too much different.”
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:52 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20: The caravan moves to Cuttack
In QDK's absence, Reeza Hendricks will partner Temba Bavuma, while Heinrich Klaasen will don the keeping gloves. Live action to start soon... stay tuned for live updates!!!
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:49 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Updates: Smith on Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan will eye another brisk start today evening. India eye comeback but powering Proteas power won't be an easy task!
"Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the IPL strong. He is a very strong front foot player but South Africa are going to test him with the short ball," says former SA captain Graeme Smith on Star Sports.
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:44 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Pitch Report
Deep Dasgupta reckons the pitch that is being used tonight is right in the center which means the boundary is equal on either side, 65 meters and straight is 74 meters. It has a fair bit of grass but it is dry grass, it will not help the seamers too much.
There's fair amount of cracks as well but doesn't seem to grip too much as well. It is going to skid through and not much for the spinners.
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:38 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Playing XI of India
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:36 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant on team changes
India have got no changes in the playing eleven.
"We would have bowled first as well. The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. There wasn't many things we did wrong. We are playing the same team," says Rishabh Pant.
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:35 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Proteas Playing XI
Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:34 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Two forced changes for SA
Two forced changes for South Africa. "We will have a bowl first. We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries, You need to stay in the fight as bowlers. We have two forced injuries. QDK has a hammy injury," says Bavuma.
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:31 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Toss Update
Temba Bavuma has won the toss. South Africa elect to bowl first.
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:24 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: India's aggressive intent with bat
India are walking at the top when it comes to aggressive batting. Ishan was super at the start at Delhi. Shreyas, Pant and Hardik also chipped in with useful batting cameos. But the focus will be on the bowling display tonight. We are minutes away from the flip of coin... stay tuned!!!
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:16 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: IND have one eye on T20 World Cup 2022
The T20 series can perhaps be termed as an audition for ticket to this year's T20 World Cup. India may have missed out on a 13th consecutive T20I victory, but the players will look to stay in contention for a World Cup spot if given a chance.
Avesh Khan filled the third pacer's slot in the first T20I. But Arshdeep Singh, who impressed in the IPL with his ability to bowl yorkers, can also be tried out in home conditions. Umran Malik's debut also remains a hot topic of debate.
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:10 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Score: Toss coming up soon
The likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje would look to stop the Indians from posting another 200-plus score, while Van der Dussen and David Miller eye another successful outing away from home conditions. Toss coming up shortly... 30 mi stay tuned for live updates!
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:04 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Quinton de Kock key for Proteas
For South Africa, Quinton de Kock remains key at the top. The left-handed opener had amassed 508 runs in the just-concluded IPL. He has got 159 runs in the last four innings versus India.
-
Jun 12, 2022 06:03 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Updates: Hosts eye improved showing
Another slip-up would lead to Rishabh Pant's men facing the tricky challenge of winning three straight games in the five-T20I series. Unlike Delhi, pinners from both sides are expected to do better tonight.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:57 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Proteas spin duo faces stiff challenge
South Africa didn't have the greatest of starts as their two spinners cumulatively gave away 70 runs in five overs. The economy rate was 14.00 and Indian batters found a boundary on every three balls.
Shamsi, who conceded 27 runs in his two overs in the series opener, has taken just four wickets against India in the T20 format. Keshav Maharaj bled 43 runs in his three overs at Delhi.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:47 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Will Rahul Dravid tinker with bowling line-up?
Umran Malik, who comes from the Jammu, bowled the second-fastest ball of the tournament at 156.9 kph (97.5 mph).
The 22-year-old Indian quick took 22 wickets in 14 matches. His thunderbolts rattled even the best of batting attacks in the IPL. But will he win rave reviews in India colours? Stay tuned for live updates and team sheets. Toss coming up at 6:30 PM IST.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:43 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Umran, Arshdeep's maiden call-up
Umran Malik emerged as a future star in the IPL 2022 and earned a place in the Indian T20 side alongside Arshdeep Singh, who bowled exceptionally well at the death for Punjab Kings. It remains to be seen whether Rahul Dravid alters the bowling line-up tonight.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:41 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: All eyes on Umran Malik
Umran Malik, who made heads turn by clocking speeds above 150kmph consistently in IPL 2022, is a member of India's ongoing T20I series. But will he make his international debut?
The speed demon has been backed my many pundits and former players, who feel Umran is ready for the international challenge. "I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that's the right time to test somebody like him," said Dilip Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:38 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Wayne Parnell on SA being ‘mentally ready’
South African players including David Miller didn't show any fatigue despite being a part of just-concluded IPL. Proteas seamer Wayne Parnell said it will be a challenge to keep them "mentally ready" over the course of the five games.
"It's important to get them fresh and ready for the matches, it's been 10-12 weeks in the IPL with a lot of time in the bubble. Getting guys mentally ready is going to be key for us," said Parnell ahead of the second T20.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Milestone Alert
South Africa keeper-batter Quinton de Kock needs just one catch to complete 50 catches in T20 Internationals. He is set to become second stumper after MS Dhoni to complete 50 catches as WK in the shortest format.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:24 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer's impressive numbers
Shreyas Iyer is the leading run-getter for India this year with 265 runs in five innings. Notably, he has only been dismissed twice so far.
The right-handed batter has gathered runs at 165.62 strike rate, which is the second-highest by an Indian batter in a calendar year. Rohit Sharma had scored 283 runs at 171.51 in 2017.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:20 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Head-to-head record
India and South Africa have faced one another on 16 occasions. The Men in Blue have recorded nine wins, while the Proteas have seven victories to their name.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:13 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Proteas' impressive record in India
South Africa have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and the Proteas will be looking forward to continuing the winning momentum. Having not lost a T20I series in India against the Men in Blue, they will be looking forward to adding another series win under their belt.
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:05 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: ‘We had an off day as bowling unit’
Bhuvneshwar Kumar also admitted that the bowlers struggled with their line and length. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar is leading the Indian pace attack.
"As a bowling unit, we had an off day but that's okay we just want to come back in the next match. It was the first match of the series and everybody was coming out of the IPL, almost everyone in the team had a good IPL. Everyone knows what needs to be done."
-
Jun 12, 2022 05:00 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Rishabh Pant
"Rishabh Pant's leadership will be under scrutiny but Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes the 'young' captain will develop with time. He also defended Pant over giving Chahal just 2.1 overs in the series opener.
Rishabh Pant is a young captain, it was his first game. It happens with everyone. I am sure he will try to do better in the next games. It is upto the team on how the captain looks. We did not bowl well, every decision he takes and if it brings about a wicket, everyone hails the call but if it goes the other way, people criticise," said the senior pacer in pre-match presser.
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:51 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant's debatable call
Rishabh Pant made a debatable decision to underbowl Yuzvendra Chahal in the series opener. The stand-in skipper has got the reputation of wearing his heart on his sleeve. But it's still early phase of leadership for the 24-year-dasher.
Chahal, who claimed 27 wickets for runners-up Rajasthan Royals, bowled just two full overs at Delhi. Will the leggie leave a mark at Cuttack?
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:45 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Rishabh Pant under scrutiny
Hardik Pandya is also being considered a worthy candidate for India captaincy, thanks to his stellar IPL spell with home franchise Gujarat Titans.
While Pant looks to start afresh, Pandya will look to continue his stellar form. Pant will be under scrutiny again as he masterminds a comeback.
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:39 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates
Hardik Pandya, fresh after his historic success with Gujarat Titans, continued from where he left in the IPL. He hit 31 not out from 12 balls to help India post an imposing 211 in the series opener. Another whirlwind incoming?
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:37 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Ishan Kishan's batting display
For India, Ishan Kishan's knock at the top was among the positives. The young opener lay the foundation for India's total with key stands including an 80-run second-wicket partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who made 36. Ishan went on to score 76 off 48.
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:35 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: All eyes on David Miller
David Miller also made headlines with his blistering 22-ball fifty. He was named man of the match. The left-handed batter also remained key for Gujarat Titans' title-winning run in debut season, with 481 runs in 16 innings.
"It's belief. I have been around for some time now but understanding and winning games give you a lot more confidence," said Miller after the first T20I. "I am pretty open to bat anywhere. Just want to make a difference."
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:29 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live: Rain to play spoilsport?
Will rain play spoilsport in India's plot for a comeback? The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) at Bhubaneswar on Saturday ruled out any major possibility of rain on the eve of the match, although he admitted that the conditions will remain overcast throughout the second T20I.
“The chance is 50:50. We cannot say for sure that there will be no rainfall in Cuttack on Sunday evening. There may be a small spell of rain but no possibility of any major rainfall,” RMC Bhubaneswar director H R Biswas told PTI.
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:28 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Updates
Van der Dussen looked sedate at the start but found his mojo towards the end in the series opener. He played just three matches for Rajasthan Royals but notched up his seventh T20 half-century, and even hit the winning boundary in his 46-ball innings.
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: All eyes on Van der Dussen-Miller pair
South Africa endured a pre-game blow with Aiden Markram being ruled out of the opener with Covid-19. But the visiting camp trumped India to overhaul an imposing 211-run total in 19.5 overs.
South Africa will hope for Van der Dussen and Miller to do an encore, especially when both the batters are fresh from their IPL spells with respective sides.
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:23 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: High-flying Proteas eye second straight win
Rassie van der Dussen (75) and left-handed David Miller (64) put on 131 for the fourth wicket to drive the team home in 19.1 overs and lead the five-match series 1-0 at New Delhi.
The pair helped South Africa record their highest T20 run chase and shatter India's hopes to register a record 13th successive win in the shortest format.
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:18 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score: Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh to make debut?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not look the same and leaked runs in the death overs, while Harshal Patel too was taken to cleaners. Avesh Khan also failed to halt the opposition with wickets. It remains to be seen whether Arshdeep and Malik play first game in India colours.
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:16 PM IST
IND vs SA Live: India eye improved bowling display
Rishabh Pant, who had a forgettable Indian Premier League where he failed to lead Delhi Capitals to the playoffs, will look to start afresh as India expect an improved performance from their bowlers.
-
Jun 12, 2022 04:09 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and South Africa. Post the IPL razzmatazz, the focus shifted to international cricket, with Rishabh Pant making captaincy debut in KL Rahul's absence. Seen as a future white-ball captain, the stumper has a point to prove as India plot a comeback versus Proteas.
The game will start at 07:00 pm. The toss will take place half an hour prior to the start. Stay tuned for live updates!
Heinrich Klaasen carries SA to 2-0 series lead despite Bhuvneshwar’s haul
- Indian batting never really took off and Klaasen’s 81 steered the visitors to a four-wicket win in the second T20 game at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on Sunday.
4,4,6,6,1: Dinesh Karthik's blitz in final over leave fans delighted
Prolific Sarfaraz Khan keeps expectations low
- The Mumbai batter, once ultra-aggressive but now a smart reader of the situation, has emerged an India contender due to his series of big scores and temperament
'Unstoppable run-machine' Root equals Kohli, Smith's record
- Joe Root scored his second century in as many Test matches in just 115 balls, making it his fastest yet.
Shreyas Iyer backs off against pacers, to go forward
PAK vs WI: Nicholas Pooran bamboozles Pakistan with his bowling skills
IPL bidding rights for TV soars past ₹42,000 crore, more surge expected
Ex-Australia spinner names India star 'most valuable T20 player in the world'
- KL Rahul had originally been named captain of the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa before he got injured and was ruled out.
Ranji Trophy needs a better profile and respect
Ganguly makes massive statement on IPL vs English Premier League comparison
- IPL's rise in terms of popularity and revenues gained has often been compared to some of the top leagues across the world including the NBA, NFL and the English Premier League.
Kumar Dharmasena faces heat over umpiring howler in SL vs AUS 3rd T20I
Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live updates
- Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live score: Follow Live score of the third ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies from Multan here.
'He's most exciting prospect I've seen in last 10 years': Vengsarkar on IND star
- India batting legend Dilip Vengsarkar opined that the youngster is all set to make his debut for India after having proven his worth during his IPL 2022 run.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Highlights: Klaasen gives Proteas 2-0 lead
- India vs South Africa Highlights 2nd T20I: Klaasen's blistering 81 helps SA beat IND by four wickets and take a 2-0 series lead. Follow Highlights and updates of IND vs SA Match Today at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
England vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3
- England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: After New Zealand posted a mammoth score of 553, England would be aiming for a strong response in the first innings.